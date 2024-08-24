Politics
Nusantara: How Indonesia is moving its capital to a forest megacity
- Author, Astudestra Ajengrastri
- Role, BBC World Service
- Report by Jakarta
Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, is the fastest sinking city in the world. So the government has decided to embark on a bold project to build a new capital from scratch, in the middle of a forest.
The ambitious project is expected to be outgoing President Joko Widodo’s biggest legacy. First announced in 2019, construction of the new city began in mid-2022.
It will soon be ready to welcome its first residents, who should move in in the coming weeks.
“The capital of Nusantara is a canvas where the future is created. Not all countries have the opportunity and capacity to build their capital from scratch,” President Widodo said last week at the first cabinet meeting in the new city.
Jakarta, which has been the country's capital since the Dutch colonial era in the 1600s, is congested, the fastest-sinking city in the world and one of the most polluted. Forty percent of the metropolis, home to 10.5 million people, is now below sea level.
Nusantara is envisioned as a green, high-tech city that combines nature with the infrastructure of a modern metropolis. More than 60 percent of its total area, twice the size of New York City, is expected to be green spaces, equipped with walking and cycling paths.
But much of the area is still under construction. When the BBC recently visited the site, hundreds, if not thousands, of workers were working around the clock to advance construction of the unfinished buildings, while trucks and diggers kicked up clouds of dust along the bumpy road.
The project is planned in five phases, with the first initially scheduled to be completed in August, to coincide with the country's Independence Day celebrations. However, these dates have been postponed until the end of the year.
“We are on the right track, exactly on the right track,” Danis Sumadilaga, Nusantara's infrastructure director, told BBC Indonesia during a site visit, adding that nearly 90 percent of Phase 1 was now complete.
“We are not building for August. This is part of development, we are starting something for the future of the country,” he added.
Despite the progress made, doubts remain about the viability of this ambitious megaproject.
The entire city will cost $33 billion to build, with the government committing only a fifth of that sum and trying to raise the rest through private investment.
To attract investors, President Widodo recently proposed incentives, including land rights for up to 190 years.
Over the past year, he has introduced Nusantara to several world leaders, including at the G20 summit in India in November, but no major agreements have been signed so far.
“It's scary to expect 80% private investment. Investors need to see economic feasibility and continued development. You can't stop halfway,” said Eka Permanasari, associate professor of urban planning at Monash University.
Agung Wicaksono, deputy director of planning and investment at the Nusantara Authority, said several foreign investors are at different stages of confirming their participation – some, for example, are currently reportedly conducting feasibility studies.
“They want to be sure that the infrastructure is ready and therefore the population will be a market for them. But they are not just waiting, they are doing the work,” Wicaksono said.
His team is now proposing a program in which the government partners with future investors, sharing the risks and committing to the project.
High technology in the forest
The new capital is located some 12,000 kilometres from Jakarta, which is on the island of Java. It is carved out of the jungles of East Kalimantan, on the island of Borno, chosen for its low risk of natural disasters such as floods and earthquakes.
On a map, Nusantara is strategically located in the geographic center of Indonesia. Its location was carefully chosen to contribute to the redistribution of wealth and resources in the vast archipelago (consisting of 17,500 islands), far from Jakarta and Java.
Java, Indonesia's most populous island, accounts for about 60% of the national economy.
“All this time, development has been focused on Java. So there is something positive about moving the capital to a central location and away from Java,” said urban expert Eka Permanasari.
The megaproject covers an area of about 1,000 square miles, four times the size of Jakarta and twice the size of New York City.
Environmentalists have been expressing concerns since the project was first presented. They fear that the construction of the city will degrade the environment and further reduce the habitat of endangered animals such as orangutans and long-nosed monkeys.
The government has repeatedly dismissed these concerns, arguing that Nusantara is being built on land that was once an industrial eucalyptus monoculture, which it says would have caused long-term environmental damage.
Authorities say the city will be powered entirely by renewable energy and equipped with a smart waste management system.
The city, which will allow only electric vehicles to operate within its boundaries, aims to be net-zero emissions when it is completed in 2045. If that goal is met, it will be 15 years ahead of Indonesia's national target.
Future residents
Doubts are also rising among Indonesians, including future residents of Nusantara. The administrative city is expected to accommodate 1.9 million people by 2045, most of them civil servants and their families. The first group, some 10,000 civil servants, are expected to move to Nusantara in September.
Some officials, who agreed to speak to the BBC on condition of anonymity, expressed reluctance.
“The infrastructure is not ready yet. Where will I send my child to school? Are there activities available for them, and what about entertainment?” one father told the BBC.
Another civil servant, who is single and has priority for relocation, worries about being forced to live in an apartment with other single people. The Nusantara residential towers currently under construction only have three bedrooms, so people without families will have to share their apartments.
Local people living around the Nusantara area feel neglected. The town's development has already displaced nearly 100 people near the government area, and the continued construction of long-distance highways and a brand new airport is raising fears of more displacement.
Pandi, who lives in a nearby village, fears that urbanization will threaten his cultural identity. Since the announcement of the relocation of the capital in 2019, the regency of Penajam Paser, where Nusantara is located, has seen its population grow steadily.
“They promise to rebuild our village and turn it into a tourist area. But I fear these are just empty promises, and we have no guarantee that we will be able to keep our homes,” he said.
According to Eka Permanasari, this is another point of criticism. The design of a high-tech Nusantara could create an exclusive city for the elite while neglecting the locals.
“They become mere spectators. They see these imported buildings and people. And when you build a city that is so distinct, it creates socio-economic disparity, much like Jakarta,” she said.
