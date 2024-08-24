How international media covered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Zelensky | Latest News India

Updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine: In a historic visit to kyiv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to help bring peace to Ukraine as a friend during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with many in the war-torn country hoping it would pave the way for an Indian role in peace mediation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv on August 23, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The first visit by an Indian prime minister in Ukraine's modern history comes at a volatile time in the war launched by Russia in February 2022. Russia is slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine while kyiv launches a cross-border incursion.

Reuters news agency reported that the image closely resembled that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow last month, where he called for peace and welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin, sparking anger in Ukraine, where a Russian missile strike hit a children's hospital the same day.

The BBC reported that it was surely no coincidence that the first place Mr Modi was taken on Friday was the History Museum of Ukraine, where he was invited to visit an exhibition remembering the 570 Ukrainian children believed to have been killed since Russia began its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the presentation of BHISHM cube to Ukraine in kyiv on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Conflicts are particularly devastating for young children, Modi wrote on the social media platform X. My heart goes out to the families of the children who have lost their lives and I pray that they find the strength to bear their grief.

They laid teddy bears at the memorial at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine during World War II before observing a minute of silence.

The Associated Press news agency, citing analysts, reported that the Ukraine visit could also be an attempt by Modi to adopt a more neutral stance after what has been seen as his tilt toward Russia.

He also criticized Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting. But on Friday, Zelensky also hugged Modi, apparently putting aside his criticism, the AP added.

A Ukrainian analyst said the outcome of Modi's first visit would likely be modest, as it is just “the beginning of a complex dialogue between India, Ukraine and Europe,” the report said.

Building relations with India will be a challenge and a long process, Yurii Bohdanov was quoted as saying by AP on his Telegram channel.

If India supported Ukraine's approach to a peace settlement, it could increase kyiv's chances of gaining more support from other countries in the Global South, where India remains China's main competitor for influence, he said.

This will further increase the pressure on Russia, Bohdanov added.

In another report, the BBC, citing Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Centre think tank in Washington, said the trip would further reaffirm India's strategic autonomy.

India is not in the business of pleasing Western powers, or anyone else for that matter. Its trip is about advancing its interests, reaffirming its friendship with kyiv and conveying its concerns about the continuation of the war, Kugelman said.

“Meaningful visit”

Ahead of the visit, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in Zelensky's office, told Reuters that the visit was important because New Delhi does have some influence over Moscow.

“It is extremely important for us to build effective relationships with these countries, to explain to them what the right end to the war is – and that it is also in their interests,” he said.

While Western countries have imposed sanctions on Russia and severed trade relations with it over the invasion, India has expanded its economic ties.

Indian refiners, which rarely bought Russian oil in the past, have become Moscow's main customers for seaborne crude since Russia deployed troops to Ukraine two and a half years ago. Russian oil accounts for more than two-fifths of India's oil imports.

Ukrainian Presidential Office Chief Andriy Yermak said Modi's visit was historic and stressed Ukraine's expectation that India could play a role in ending the war through a just peace, referring to Ukraine's peace formula.

“It is important to have diplomatic evidence that the situation is more complicated, and these actors also respect Ukraine and engage with it in these circumstances,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was quoted as saying by the New York Times in an interview.

According to the NYT, Indian officials have said they are not seeking to play a mediating role but will convey messages between Ukraine and Russia if necessary.

India is seen as interested in resolving the war to avoid further isolation of Russia in the West, which could push Moscow closer to China, India's rival in Asia, he said.

Modi's visit, Kuleba said, is a major diplomatic breakthrough for Ukraine in its efforts to encourage neutral countries to show balance in their relations with warring countries. He added that Ukraine is not seeking a mediating role from India in any possible negotiations, the report added.