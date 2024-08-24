India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 10 points





Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky New Delhi:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Ukraine since the European country gained independence marked a historic milestone. He added that India and Ukraine had signed four documents covering a wide range of areas. Here's your 10-point cheat sheet for this big story. “Following the visit, we also agreed on a joint statement focusing on the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade and the continuation of military-technical cooperation,” said the Ukrainian president, whose country is at war with Russia. Prime Minister Modi's office said in a joint India-Ukraine statement that the two leaders reiterated their willingness to further cooperate in upholding the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. “They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard,” the joint statement said. Prime Minister Modi arrived in kyiv this morning on a special train, on the first visit to Ukraine by an Indian prime minister since the former Russian state became independent in 1991. In his talks with Mr Zelensky, which took place in the context of the conflict, Prime Minister Modi said that India was always ready to play an “active role” in all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and that he would even like to personally contribute to ending the conflict. “We (India) are not neutral. Right from the beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening address at the talks. “We come from the land of Mahatma Gandhi who gave a message of peace to the entire world,” he said. The two sides agreed to ask the Indo-Ukrainian Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) to explore all possible ways not only to restore bilateral trade and economic relations to pre-conflict levels, but also to further expand and deepen them. There has been a significant reduction in annual bilateral merchandise trade since 2022 due to challenges related to the ongoing conflict. Prime Minister Modi also briefed Mr Zelensky on his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022 and in Moscow last month. “Some time ago, when I met President Putin in Samarkand, I told him that we are not in a period of war. Last month, when I went to Russia, I said in clear terms that no solution to any problem is ever found on the battlefield,” Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi's visit to kyiv is being seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act, as his trip to Russia has raised concerns among some Western countries. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for “practical engagement” among all stakeholders to develop an innovative solution that will help build acceptability and contribute to peace and stability. Both sides called for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities and make it more representative, effective and efficient in addressing issues of international peace and security. Ukraine reiterated its support for India's candidacy for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded UN Security Council. Post a comment

