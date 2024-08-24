UN report calls on UK to pay reparations for Prevent abuses





A United Nations report has criticised the UK's counter-terrorism policies and called for the suspension of the Prevent programme, while advocating for redress for those abused under the programme.

This important intervention sharply criticises the previous Conservative government's approach to tackling terrorism and extremism, which it says has a negative impact on British Muslims.

It also places the new Labour government under renewed pressure to reform policies.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) is expected to publish its concluding observations on the submissions made by the UK government in Geneva on 13-14 August.

A preliminary copy of the report, seen by Middle East Eye, says that UK counter-terrorism strategies have created an atmosphere of suspicion towards members of Muslim communities and continue to have a negative impact on their exercise of their rights to freedom of expression, education, health and the freedoms of religion and peaceful assembly.

The committee made specific criticisms of the UK's controversial Prevent strategy.

Prevent targets all forms of extremism and requires public sector workers – including doctors, teachers and nursery staff – to report signs of potential radicalisation and “stop people being drawn into terrorism”.

The UN committee expressed particular concern about the high number of interventions and referrals of people from Muslim communities, particularly children, to the Prevent programme, including by teachers, health workers and other public sector personnel.

She is also concerned about the lack of effective safeguards against abuse and the lack of adequate access to important personal information such as that recorded in police files.

The report is a blow to the findings of the Conservative government's February 2023 review of the policy, which said Prevent needed to focus more on Islamist terrorism and suggested the threat was being downplayed for fear of causing offence.

In contrast, CERD argued that Prevent disproportionately targets Muslims.

The committee called on the UK government to review its counter-terrorism strategies: with a view to eliminating any discriminatory and disproportionate impact on the human rights and fundamental freedoms of members of ethnic and ethno-religious minorities, including children.

The committee recommended that the government suspend the Prevent programme and take strong measures to ensure that, while these counter-terrorism strategies remain in force, they do not lead to profiling or discrimination in their aim or effect.

The report also calls for those affected by the misuse of existing measures, including children and their families, to have access to adequate remedies.

New strategy to “fight extremism”

The UN report comes less than a week after UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper commissioned a rapid review to inform a new strategy to combat extremism and extremist ideologies.

She has vowed to crack down on people who spread harmful and hateful beliefs and accused Prevent of being outdated.

In the UK's submission to CERD, the government said it planned to strengthen Prevent training to better spot signs of radicalisation.

The CERD report attacks a range of government policies. It criticises another anti-terrorism measure, Schedule 7, which gives police and some immigration officers the power to detain people at airports and ports for six hours without suspicion.

The report expresses concerns that the policy has a disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities.

Rights & Security International, which provided evidence to the committee, said: “We are pleased that CERD has accepted the wealth of academic and civil society research showing that Prevent is racist, while recognising our long-standing concerns that the government and police have no way of assessing the discriminatory impacts of the strategy.

“The government must now abandon Prevent.”

Dr Layla Aitlhadj, Director of Prevent Watch, told MEE: The findings of the UN CERD reinforce what civil society organisations and UN Special Rapporteurs have been warning about for almost two decades.

This is a crucial moment for the new government to recognise these human rights failures and take decisive action to end Prevent and fundamentally rethink its approach to counter-terrorism.

Reem Abu-Hayyeh, racial justice campaigner at Amnesty International UK, told MEE the group welcomed the CERD's findings.

It is essential that there is an independent oversight mechanism and that those affected by Prevent are able to access swift and effective remedies, a call that reflects Amnesty International's recommendations from our research into human rights violations caused by Prevent.

“With the ongoing review of its counter-extremism strategy, the UK government has an opportunity to chart a new course. It must seize this opportunity to do so by ensuring that the removal of Prevent falls within its parameters and not seeking to replace it with something similar.”

