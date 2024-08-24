What will happen next in the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump face-off?





Vice President Kamala Harris urged her supporters to “come out, let’s fight for this,” as she concluded her presidential nomination acceptance speech at this week’s Democratic National Convention.

With the national nominating conventions of both major parties now over, the 2024 White House race is entering its final sprint.

Harris and former President Trump, the Republican nominee, will return to the campaign trail next week, along with their running mates, making stops in some of the seven crucial swing states that will likely determine the outcome of November's election.

HARRIS TARGETS TRUMP BY PROMISING TO BE PRESIDENT FOR ALL AMERICANS

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 22, 2024. (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

It is a process that will repeat itself every week until election day.

Interview with Harris?

The former president, his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and their campaign staff and Republican allies have repeatedly criticized Harris for not holding a major news conference or giving an interview since replacing Biden as the leader of their party's 2024 ticket more than a month ago.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS POLLS ON THE 2024 ELECTION

All eyes will therefore be on Harris to see if she follows through on her promise to give an interview to a national media outlet in the remaining week of August.

Fight for fundraising

With just one week left in August, the end of the month will bring the anticipation of the final fundraising numbers from the Trump and Harris campaigns.

President Biden enjoyed a fundraising lead over Trump earlier this year, but the former president saw his fundraising skyrocket in the late spring and early summer.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, watches former President Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate, speak at a campaign rally, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. Kennedy endorsed Trump after suspending his campaign. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

But after Biden's resounding decision to end his re-election campaign and his replacement by Harris as the Democrats' standard-bearer, campaign and party fundraising surged, and Harris beat Trump in fundraising in July.

The August numbers, which campaigns could release as early as September 1, will be closely watched and scrutinized, as fundraising and polling are a crucial metric.

Conflicting debates

The first and likely only presidential debate between Harris and Trump is scheduled for September 10 in Philadelphia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This showdown could be the most important night of the 2024 presidential election, with the power to potentially alter or transform the current margin-of-error race between the vice president and the former president.

Former President Trump live-streamed on Truth Social during Vice President Harris' speech at the DNC (Getty Images)

For evidence of this, one need only recall the late June debate between Biden and Trump. The president’s disastrous performance raised questions about whether the 81-year-old president had the mental and physical stamina to last four more years in the White House. And it prompted calls within his own party for Biden to withdraw from the race.

Less than a month after the Atlanta clash, the president was out of the race.

Early voting

There are 73 days left until Election Day, but some voters will begin casting ballots next month.

In the swing state of North Carolina, mail-in voting begins Sept. 6. And early voting begins Sept. 16 in Pennsylvania and Sept. 26 in Michigan, two other crucial electoral battlegrounds.

Get the latest 2024 election campaign updates, exclusive interviews and more on our Fox News Digital Election Hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a political journalist based in New Hampshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/2024-showdown-what-happens-next-kamala-harris-donald-trump-face-off The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos