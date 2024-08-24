Politics
Chancay Megaport | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: Implications for Peru | By | International | United States | Joe Biden | APEC | Xi Jinping | China | PERU
In addition to Biden, another world leader who has confirmed his attendance is Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader will not only attend the summit, but will also be present at the inauguration ceremony of the Chancay megaport, a strategic project that promises to strengthen Peru's port infrastructure and its role in international trade.
The presence of the two powers in Peru
The participation of two of the world's greatest powers in this summit is a clear indication of the importance given to the Asia-Pacific region in economic and geopolitical terms, believes internationalist Ramiro Escobar.
This global event is very important and the fact that Peru hosts the summit positions the country significantly in the geopolitical, commercial and institutional scenario. Not all nations manage to organize this summit, but the most important thing now is the arrival of the presidents of the world powers, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, this presence could fuel Peru's commercial and political arms with the United States and China.
ALSO READ: Joe Biden confirms his presence in Lima for the APEC summit in November
ALSO READ: They announce the creation of a special economic zone between the ports of Callao and Chancay
For his part, Farid Kahhat, an internationalist, stressed that APEC brings together economies and not states, thus facilitating the presence of the Chinese president.China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country, but it maintains economic relations with this country. Thus, since the forum does not have a political section where human rights or democracy issues are not addressed, the Asian country has no problem participating and This time they also come to examine the works of the port of Chancay.
In the case of Joe Biden, it is different, because the US government has made critical statements about some of the Peruvian government's conduct in matters of democracy and human rights, but Biden will not come with that agenda and it must be taken into account that this summit will take place after the elections in the United States, taking care of the outgoing president, cmoment.
Joe Biden is looking to make his mark as US president, even as US diplomacy focuses on conflicts such as Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, reflecting an attempt by Washington to shift its focus to Latin America and counter China's growing presence in the region. you need Ramiro Escobar.
A better image of Peru?
The international forum is a key platform to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations between member countries. It is worth noting that Peru, which already has trade liberalization agreements with the three economic giants (United States, China and Japan). In addition to having a solid network of treaties that promote free trade with almost the entire Asia-Pacific region.
One of the important issues for the country is the business forum. Peru could present its rollers as an investment destination or a tourist destination, since for example Standard & Poors has lowered the rating of Peruvian debt and claims that it is doing so partly for political reasons. This problem is bigger than what the government can do within the framework of APEC.
Similarly, it will be difficult to reverse the bad image projected by certain decisions taken by the government, for example concerning the budget deficit, which everything seems to indicate will not be maintained within the limits of the set target. Indian Farid Kahhat.
Joe Biden and the inauguration of the Chancay megaport
The upcoming inauguration of the Chancay megaport will mark a transcendental milestone in the commercial and geopolitical history of Peru and Latin America.
This megaproject, largely funded by China, is the so-called New Silk Road; an ambitious plan to revitalize and expand trade routes between Asia and the rest of the world.
Under these conditions, can Biden's visit strengthen the United States' position in the region in the face of China's growing influence?
This new hub is already causing concern in the United States, because it strengthens China not only in Peru but in the South American region, an area to which the United States has not paid much attention, but which, in the end, is still important because it is part of the international community; so it would be very interesting if the two presidents were to be there by coincidence on the occasion of the inauguration.
According to specialists, the Chancay megaport, beyond being an infrastructure project, is a symbol of the change in geopolitical dynamics in Latin America.
As China strengthens its position in the Western Hemisphere and the United States seeks to reassert its influence, Peru finds itself at the center of a global competition that could redefine the balance of power in the region. The inauguration of this megaproject will be a key moment to observe how these two powers interact and how Peru positions itself in this new world order.
You might be interested
Start standing out in the business world by getting the most exclusive news of the day delivered to your inbox Here. If you don't have an account yet, Free Legal Streets and you are part of our community.
|
Sources
2/ https://gestion.pe/peru/megapurto-de-chancay-joe-biden-y-xi-jinping-en-apec-2024-las-implicancias-para-peru-peru-internacional-estados-unidos-joe-biden-apec-xi-jinping-china-noticia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Recurring Earthquakes – Kashmir Observer
- Chancay Megaport | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: Implications for Peru | By | International | United States | Joe Biden | APEC | Xi Jinping | China | PERU
- Tennessee Football Recruiting: CB Onis Konanabanny Commits as Volunteers Still Excited with New Promise
- 20-foot inflatable arrives at DNC
- What will happen next in the Kamala Harris-Donald Trump face-off?
- UN report calls on UK to pay reparations for Prevent abuses
- India is not neutral, it is on the side of peace, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after meeting with PM Narendra Modi: 10 points
- Gators Ice Hockey Club Benefits from National Championship Win, Achieves Division I Status
- Scandal shows disapproval of Indonesia's electoral system
- World's second largest diamond found in Botswana | BBC News
- Packer girls tennis team loses two home games – Austin Daily Herald
- Learn more about Earthquake Mitigation – KOLO