Chancay Megaport | Joe Biden and Xi Jinping at APEC 2024: Implications for Peru | By | International | United States | Joe Biden | APEC | Xi Jinping | China | PERU

In addition to Biden, another world leader who has confirmed his attendance is Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Chinese leader will not only attend the summit, but will also be present at the inauguration ceremony of the Chancay megaport, a strategic project that promises to strengthen Peru's port infrastructure and its role in international trade.

The presence of the two powers in Peru

The participation of two of the world's greatest powers in this summit is a clear indication of the importance given to the Asia-Pacific region in economic and geopolitical terms, believes internationalist Ramiro Escobar.

This global event is very important and the fact that Peru hosts the summit positions the country significantly in the geopolitical, commercial and institutional scenario. Not all nations manage to organize this summit, but the most important thing now is the arrival of the presidents of the world powers, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, this presence could fuel Peru's commercial and political arms with the United States and China.

For his part, Farid Kahhat, an internationalist, stressed that APEC brings together economies and not states, thus facilitating the presence of the Chinese president.China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country, but it maintains economic relations with this country. Thus, since the forum does not have a political section where human rights or democracy issues are not addressed, the Asian country has no problem participating and This time they also come to examine the works of the port of Chancay.

In the case of Joe Biden, it is different, because the US government has made critical statements about some of the Peruvian government's conduct in matters of democracy and human rights, but Biden will not come with that agenda and it must be taken into account that this summit will take place after the elections in the United States, taking care of the outgoing president, cmoment.

Joe Biden is looking to make his mark as US president, even as US diplomacy focuses on conflicts such as Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, reflecting an attempt by Washington to shift its focus to Latin America and counter China's growing presence in the region. you need Ramiro Escobar.

A better image of Peru?

The international forum is a key platform to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations between member countries. It is worth noting that Peru, which already has trade liberalization agreements with the three economic giants (United States, China and Japan). In addition to having a solid network of treaties that promote free trade with almost the entire Asia-Pacific region.

One of the important issues for the country is the business forum. Peru could present its rollers as an investment destination or a tourist destination, since for example Standard & Poors has lowered the rating of Peruvian debt and claims that it is doing so partly for political reasons. This problem is bigger than what the government can do within the framework of APEC.

Similarly, it will be difficult to reverse the bad image projected by certain decisions taken by the government, for example concerning the budget deficit, which everything seems to indicate will not be maintained within the limits of the set target. Indian Farid Kahhat.

Joe Biden and the inauguration of the Chancay megaport

The upcoming inauguration of the Chancay megaport will mark a transcendental milestone in the commercial and geopolitical history of Peru and Latin America.

This megaproject, largely funded by China, is the so-called New Silk Road; an ambitious plan to revitalize and expand trade routes between Asia and the rest of the world.

Under these conditions, can Biden's visit strengthen the United States' position in the region in the face of China's growing influence?

This new hub is already causing concern in the United States, because it strengthens China not only in Peru but in the South American region, an area to which the United States has not paid much attention, but which, in the end, is still important because it is part of the international community; so it would be very interesting if the two presidents were to be there by coincidence on the occasion of the inauguration.

According to specialists, the Chancay megaport, beyond being an infrastructure project, is a symbol of the change in geopolitical dynamics in Latin America.

As China strengthens its position in the Western Hemisphere and the United States seeks to reassert its influence, Peru finds itself at the center of a global competition that could redefine the balance of power in the region. The inauguration of this megaproject will be a key moment to observe how these two powers interact and how Peru positions itself in this new world order.

