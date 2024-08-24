Pro-democracy protests continue in Indonesia against President Jokowi and his allies





August 23, 2024 – 3:27 p.m. Jakarta, Aug 23 (EFE).- Thousands of people took to the streets again this Friday in several cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta, to protest against the alleged maneuvers of the government of the outgoing president, Joko Widodo -Jokowi-, and his partners to increase their power and create a political dynasty. This is the second consecutive day of protests in the Asian archipelago, even though the day before the government theoretically abandoned the project at the center of criticism, which seeks to modify a recent decision of the Constitutional Court favorable to the opposition. With loudspeakers, banners and chants, hundreds of people, many of them students, took to the streets of the capital to demand the protection of democracy in this Southeast Asian country, one of the last corners of the region where political openness survives. “Democracy is dead today,” read a banner on the ground in Jakarta, where police arrested 301 people on Thursday for “disturbing the peace, committing acts of vandalism and ignoring police warnings,” according to a police statement released Friday. The root of the crisis is a confrontation between the government coalition in Parliament, led by Widodo – known as Jokowi – and his successor and winner of last February's elections, Prabowo Subianto, and the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court on Tuesday approved a measure that lowers the number of endorsements required for election candidates and keeps the minimum age of candidates at 30, allowing for the presence of a greater number of parties and favoring the candidacy for the relevant post of governor of Jakarta by Anies Baswedan in the regional and local elections on November 27. Baswedan lost the presidential election last February to Prabowo Subianto, now an ally of Widodo, while they were rivals in the two elections won by Jokowi in 2014 and 2019. Barely 24 hours after the Constitutional Court ruling, the majority coalition backing Widodo and Prabowo submitted an emergency legislative proposal on Thursday to amend the Constitutional Court ruling, also sparking unrest among NGOs and activists. After the mass demonstrations on Thursday, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, deputy speaker of parliament, gave his assurances as a citizen. Indonesian media outlet Kompas published on Friday the contents of an alleged plan by the authorities to promote change, focusing on the candidacy of Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 29, who has now not reached the minimum age to run in the November elections. He is not the first Widodo son to enter politics, fuelling criticism from those who say he is trying to create a political dynasty in a country steeped in history. The outgoing president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was Prabowo's running mate and took over as vice president in October, a candidacy that was only viable after the Constitutional Court approved last-minute exceptions allowing those under 40 to run if they had political experience, as they did. Set to end his term in October, Widodo, who enjoyed great popularity during his two terms, was unable to run in elections this year due to a legal obstacle and now faces one of the biggest crises since he was acclaimed as president. A president who comes to power without coming from a political dynasty. EFE sh-pav/raa/time (photo)(video)

