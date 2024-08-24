Donald Trump rallies MAGA faithful in Arizona, touting RFK Jr.'s new support





Former President Donald Trump held his second rally in the Grand Canyon State on Friday for his 2024 presidential bid, featuring a who's who of Arizona's MAGA enthusiasts, where he spent more than an hour delivering a rambling and sometimes disjointed speech that appealed to his loyal base of supporters.

For the past few days, Donald Trump, along with many elected officials, candidates for office and political figures, have been touting the event and the presence of a special guest. The surprise guest who was not listed on the official event flyers was none other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump earlier Friday.

He also went after me a number of times, which I didn't like,” Trump said of RFK Jr. The two traded blows throughout the campaign, although RFK Jr. is widely believed to be aiming for a position in Trump's cabinet if elected.

Friday’s event took place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, where thousands of potential attendees waited outside in 100-degree heat and limited cloud cover. When the Arizona Mirror arrived on the scene, two ambulances were seen leaving and other Trump supporters were being treated by firefighters.

Although cooling centers were available outside to help participants combat the heat, the Glendale Fire Department said it provided treatment or evaluation to 100 people; an additional 21 people were sent to nearby hospitals.

Rally attendees suffering from extreme heat also plagued Trump’s most recent trip to the Phoenix area. At a July rally at Dream City Church in Phoenix, 11 people were sent to the hospital for heat-related issues. Trump has also faced similar issues in other states where attendees were left outside in the cold at a 2020 rally, leading to hospitalizations.

The arena, former home of the Arizona Coyotes hockey team, was the site of a Harris rally earlier this month.

The event was attended by a number of people from Trump’s inner circle and local MAGA politics in Arizona. U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake, who failed in her 2022 bid for governor but is still trying to overturn that defeat in court, addressed attendees, as did her Republican primary rival last month, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

Other speakers included Sen. Jake Hoffman, who was indicted earlier this year for his role in election fraud designed to give congressional Republicans the ability to overturn Joe Biden’s victories in Arizona and other key states, Republican Congressmen Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Eli Crane. Republican congressional candidate Abe Hamadeh also attended the rally.

A recurring theme among speakers was distrust of the media, the border, election integrity and crime.

You know what’s best about speaking at a Trump rally? You don’t have to use AI to make it look like the seats are full, Republican lawmaker Justin Heap, who is running for Maricopa County clerk, told the crowd, referring to Trump’s false claim that footage of thousands of people attending a Harris campaign rally earlier this month had been doctored by artificial intelligence. Harris’ crowd was, in fact, real and not generated by AI.

Turning Point USA CEO Charlie Kirk, whose organization hosted the rally, claimed Harris would cause World War III and called the attempted assassination of Trump by a disgruntled 20-year-old conservative, in which a rallygoer died of a gunshot wound, the most-watched miracle on television.

Trump spoke to attendees for more than an hour, often launching into personal attacks that his team reportedly told him not to make. He also made bold statements about what he plans to do if elected president, including criminalizing the burning of American flags, an act that has been deemed a protected speech right by the U.S. Supreme Court, and creating an assassination commission to investigate the assassination attempt against him in July. He also said he would release documents related to the 1963 assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Trump also tried once again to distance himself from the controversial 2025 Project, a collection of far-right policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, aimed at providing a road map for a second Trump administration to reshape the U.S. federal government and consolidate executive power. The list of policy proposals was largely developed by former Trump aides and allies.

Even as he has gone from being the favorite to defeat Joe Biden to being the frontrunner behind Harris in the polls since she replaced Biden at the top of the ticket late last month, Trump hasn't appeared to be making much, if any, effort to appeal to voters who aren't already committed to voting for him in November.

Recent polls have shown that Trump’s fortunes in Arizona are rapidly reversing. Harris has not only erased the 5.5 percentage-point deficit that Biden had in the FiveThiryEight polling average in Arizona, but she now leads by about 1.5 points as she has begun to consolidate support among independents, Latinos and young voters, key blocs for a Democrat to win statewide in the Grand Canyon state, and groups that helped Biden narrowly beat Trump in 2020.

Ahead of Trump's rally, Democrats and a former senior adviser to the late Sen. John McCain chastised Trump for his ties to Project 2025 and more.

“I’ve been a Republican my whole life,” Wes Gullett, McCain’s former chief of staff, said at a news conference alongside Attorney General Kris Mayes and other Democratic leaders. “Today, the Republican Party is a cult of personality.”

Gullett said Trump's plans for a second term would increase the national debt and hurt the middle class by imposing tariffs that would be passed on from businesses to consumers.

Now more than ever, we need to put country before party, Gullett said. My old boss John McCain always said, 'Country first.'

Mayes said that if Trump is elected, she and other Democratic attorneys general have a plan to fight back against the proposals that make up Project 2025 and Trump's platform, including policies that would severely restrict access to reproductive health care.

What Donald Trump and his allies have announced says everything about what his administration will be like, Mayes said. We will be ready to stop him from destroying our Constitution.

At the rally, Tino Rodriguez, who was helping his sister sell Trump merchandise, said the recent Democratic National Convention did nothing to distance him from Trump.

For Rodriguez and other members of his family, illegal immigration is their number one problem.

“I am closer to Trump than ever,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said that learning that Trump helped kill bipartisan legislation to address border issues did nothing to convince him to distance himself from Trump. His family felt the same way. They also saw RFK Jr.’s support as a boon to Trump’s campaign.

Others didn't see it that way.

It's not a big deal at all, Gullett said of the endorsement, adding that Trump just added another weird guy to the weird guy team.

