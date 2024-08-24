Boris Johnson criticised for Daily Mail column comparing UK to 'Orwell's 1984'





BORIS Johnson has been criticised for his latest column in the Daily Mail, in which he claims Britain is now twinned with Orwell's 1984. In an article published in the journal, Johnson said that we live in a world where people can be jailed for blurting something out on Twitter/X. Perhaps more embarrassing for Johnson, journalist Adam Bienkov has pointed out that many of those jailed for the recent far-right riots in England and Northern Ireland were prosecuted under the Public Order Act 1986, passed by former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. On Boris Johnson's claim that prosecuting riot instigators means 'Starmer's Britain is now twinned with Orwell's 1984'https://t.co/CQisxOP3Cy pic.twitter.com/cVi6T8EUwA Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) August 24, 2024 Johnson said: “We are proud of our freedom of speech in this country. We rightly point the finger at regimes that suppress that freedom.” We believe that we are among the world's great champions of the right to express one's opinions, a right that is the foundation of creativity and progress. Yet under Starmer, we are losing that reputation around the world. Rival governments are watching ordinary Britons being jailed for a wrong tweet, while serious and violent criminals are being released early. READ MORE: Meghan Gallacher says square sausages can boost Scottish economy The former prime minister added that the irony is not lost on countries like Putin's Russia. The Labour government wants us to collectively start saying things about illegal immigration that we all know are wrong, Johnson said. Welcome to Starmer's Britain, twinned with Orwell's 1984. It seems not everyone took Johnson's comments well, with Gerry Hassan writing on Twitter/X: “The usual irresponsible bullshit from Boris Johnson, which he has excelled at his entire adult life in the press.” Writing in the aftermath of the riots in England, he wrote: Welcome to Starmer's Britain, twinned with Orwell's 1984. After years of conservative authoritarianism, go fuck yourself. Another user responded directly to Johnson (above) and described him as the worst prime minister in British history while a third joked: “He'll be furious when he finds out he was PM and could have removed those laws from the statute book/or just not passed them.” Orwell would have hated Johnson, both as a journalist and as a person, said a fourth Twitter/X user.

