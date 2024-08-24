Is Trump OK? The furious reaction to Harris' rise worries his supporters | US Election 2024





Even some Donald Trump supporters are now asking the question that caused Joe Biden's downfall: Is the former president fit for office?

But while Biden's re-election campaign was largely ruined by a single disastrous televised debate in front of a national audience, Trump is intensifying doubts with each chaotic, rambling speech as he campaigns across the country.

While rambling speeches and outrageously debunkable claims peppered with malice and vitriol may not seem new to many Trump supporters and critics, the former president appears to have been pushed to new heights by suddenly finding himself running against Kamala Harris a month ago.

Trump has only grown more exasperated as his poll lead over Biden has evaporated, with Harris holding a clear, if narrow, lead. The vice president’s tactic of mocking Trump rather than contradicting him appears to have further irritated him.

Since Harris took on the role of presumptive Democratic nominee, Trump has claimed to be better looking than the vice president, questioned whether she was really black and attacked her laugh as mad.

The former president also called Harris a communist and a fascist, and described Harris as stupid, but later told CBS he didn't mean it as an insult because it was just a fact.

“I don't think she's a very smart person. I think she is. I mean, I think that's true. I think I'm a very smart person, and a lot of people say that,” he said.

Trump has appeared particularly fixated on crowd sizes at Harris' rallies, drawing mockery for falsely claiming she used artificial intelligence to fake turnout.

When he's not worried about her height, Trump is annoyed by Harris's appearance. After the vice president appeared on the cover of Time magazine, Trump compared her appearance to Sophia Loren and his wife, Melania, before making a comparison to his own features.

“I am a more beautiful person than Kamala,” he told an audience of thousands, who were more amused than convinced.

Melania's reaction to her husband's implied assertion that he is more handsome than his wife is not known.

In recent months, Trump has tried to woo black voters, trying to win enough support to swing key states like Michigan. But he wouldn’t have done his own cause any good by questioning whether Harris, whose mother was born in India and father in Jamaica, is really black, while giving an interview to the National Association of Black Journalists, to the shock of almost everyone in the room.

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Precision Components Group in York, Pennsylvania, on Monday. His campaign efforts to keep the candidate on the straight and narrow have met with mixed success. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/AP

She was always of Indian descent and she was just promoting her Indian heritage, he said. I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black and now she wants to be known as black.

Trump also claimed to have been the best president for black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.

In a similar vein, the former president sometimes deviates from the written script to have an open debate with himself about how to pronounce names, whether it's Kamala or the first name of CNN anchor Dana Bash at a recent rally.

At a rally in Pennsylvania a week ago, Trump went so far as to talk endlessly about his ramblings.

I'm not rambling. I'm a very smart guy, you know, very smart. I'm not rambling. But the other day, every time I hit too hard, they say he's rambling, he's rambling, he told the crowd.

Even some of Trump's most loyal fans were disturbed by the performance. Joan Long traveled from New York with her husband, Billy, to attend the former president's speech.

I can't honestly say I know why he starts talking about how to pronounce names. What does this have to do with the election? she said. And I wish he would stop talking about Kamala's appearance.

Top Republicans are equally concerned. Sen. Lindsey Graham has urged Trump to focus on issues that serve him best, such as the economy.

His policies are good for America, and if there's a political debate over the presidential election, he wins. Donald Trump, the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election, Graham told NBC's Meet the Press.

Nikki Haley, the former Republican presidential candidate who decried Trump’s unfitness for office before endorsing him, said he wouldn’t win by talking about Kamala Harris’ race or calling her an idiot. Kevin McCarthy, the former Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, told Fox News that Trump should stop making the campaign about personalities and stop questioning the size of his crowds.

Trump seems particularly sensitive to the size of the crowds that Kamala Harris draws. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Trump continued to push forward. He told reporters that he was very angry with Harris for calling him weird and that he had a right to personal attacks.

Harris also appeared to strike a chord with Trump by comparing her past as a prosecutor with her recent status as a convicted felon. “Some people say, ‘Oh, why not be nice?’ But they’re not nice to me, they want me in jail,” Trump told reporters.

All of this stands in stark contrast to the weeks since Biden’s disastrous performance in the June debate. Trump has seemingly listened to his advisers for once, stepping back from the relentless personal attacks and largely letting the press and public lead the questioning of the 81-year-old president’s fitness for office.

The former president briefly displayed the greatest dignity possible. The assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania in July did not damage his reputation. Polls gave him the edge, and his campaign advisers rejoiced at the prospect of a landslide victory in November. But the energy unleashed by Harris’s entry into the presidential race brought out the old Trump again.

Trump recently claimed to have scored perfectly on two cognitive tests. Photograph: Julia Nikhinson/AP

As attention has focused on Biden’s mental acuity, Trump has said every presidential candidate should be required to take a cognitive test. Pressed this week by CBS News whether he had taken one himself, Trump claimed he recently got a perfect score on two cognitive tests.

I did everything right. And one of the doctors said, “I've never seen this before, you did everything right.”

Many Americans are not so convinced. Earlier this week, a JL Partners poll for the Daily Mail showed that the number of American voters who are confident that Trump is able to fully comprehend national security briefings, maintain attention in meetings, and remember the names of world leaders he speaks to, and who are confident that he will still be alive in four years, has fallen sharply since March.

In just a few months, concerns about Biden's fitness for office have shifted from Biden to Trump, who is now the oldest U.S. presidential candidate in history.

