On PAN anniversary, Jokowi said Indonesia needs a peaceful and fresh atmosphere











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that Indonesia needs a calm atmosphere. So that Indonesia can move forward. Jokowi conveyed this during the opening of the 26th PAN Anniversary and the 6th PAN Congress, at the Kempinski Grand Ballroom, Friday (23/8/2024). Initially, Jokowi said that before entering the event venue, he entered a tunnel (tunnel) which is a decoration for the event. In the tunnel, the walls and floors are covered with screens showing the appearance of Indonesian flora and fauna. So according to him it brings a harmonious atmosphere. “For this to bring a harmonious atmosphere, a peaceful atmosphere, a cool and calm atmosphere, this is the kind of atmosphere we need. Our country needs an atmosphere like this for Indonesia to continue to move forward, for Indonesia to continue to be optimistic about continuing our great development programs and 'bringing Indonesia to the forefront,'” he said as he opened his welcome speech. On this occasion, he also expressed his appreciation for the VI Congress organized by the National Mandate Party which took place in a democratic, but also very calm and peaceful manner. “Like the blue color of the PAN which reflects calm and if the PAN can continue to constantly maintain its harmony, maintain its solidarity and continue to adapt to change,” he said. “Because there are so many young people in PAN, I am optimistic that PAN can enter the ranks of the three largest parties in Indonesia with all its ideas and ideas,” Jokowi said. Photo: Zulkifli Hasan at the 26th PAN Congress at the Grand Ballroom of the Kempinski Hotel Jakarta on Friday (23/8). (YouTube screenshot)

Zulkifli Hasan at the 26th PAN Congress at the Grand Ballroom of Kempinski Hotel Jakarta on Friday (23/8). (YouTube screenshot) Photo: Zulkifli Hasan at the 26th PAN Congress at the Grand Ballroom of the Kempinski Hotel Jakarta on Friday (23/8). (YouTube screenshot)Zulkifli Hasan at the 26th PAN Congress at the Grand Ballroom of Kempinski Hotel Jakarta on Friday (23/8). (YouTube screenshot) (dce/dce) Watch the video below: Jokowi suggests increasing PAN ministers' seats in Prabowo-Gibran cabinet



Next article



Zulhas Kasih: Eko Patrio ministerial candidate leaks







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20240823212404-4-566022/di-hut-pan-jokowi-sebut-indonesia-butuh-suasana-tenteram-dan-adem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos