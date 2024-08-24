Azerbaijan moves closer to China, attracts investment through new deals

Azerbaijan is laying the groundwork to boost its ambitions in the South Caucasus and is looking to China for help.

In just two months, Baku's ties with Beijing have advanced rapidly, with the oil-rich country moving closer politically and economically through a series of deals that could strengthen China's presence in the region and open the door to new Chinese investment in Azerbaijan.

The series of recent moves began on July 3, when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana and said they had upgraded bilateral ties through a new strategic partnership that calls for them to work more closely together economically, militarily and politically.

A few weeks later, Baku applied upgrade its status within the SCO, from dialogue partner to observer, thus paving the way for possible accession to full member status.

And then, on August 20, Azerbaijan announced that it had applied to join the BRICS group of emerging economies led by China and Russia, which also includes Brazil, India and South Africa as founding members.

Taken together, these moves are part of China's growing momentum in the region as an investor and trading partner since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which has prompted governments and shipping companies to seek alternatives because sanctions against Russia have made its vast rail network – previously the main route between China and Europe for overland trade – less viable.





For Azerbaijan, which sits at a trade crossroads on the Caspian Sea, this has led to new momentum for the so-called Middle Corridor, the alternative trade route that bypasses Russia through Central Asia and the South Caucasus to connect to the European Union, and has seen new investment worth billions of dollars.

“The Central Corridor is a key issue and Baku needs Beijing’s support,” Zaur Shiriyev, a nonresident fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, told RFE/RL. “The immediate concern is that the success of the Central Corridor depends on a steady flow of goods from China to establish a strong China-Europe route in the long term.”

A series of new offers and much more

Attracting more Chinese interest and investment in the Central Corridor is a major priority for Azerbaijan and is at the heart of the strategic partnership agreement sign in July.

China pledged in the document to help develop and use the trade route and Baku hopes this will lead to more Chinese investment in infrastructure, which would make the route more competitive and strengthen Azerbaijan's role as a central hub in the region.

But Baku's “menu of cooperation with Beijing is vast,” Shiriyev says, with Azerbaijan considering new deals in green energy, high-tech and military purchases.

The Azerbaijani government has also expressed interest in Chinese companies establishing a regional electric vehicle manufacturing hub in the country and has actively called for more Chinese investment.

Bilateral trade between the two countries is also on the rise, albeit heavily tilted in Beijing's favor, with China overtaking Turkey as Azerbaijan's second-largest source of imports (behind Russia) with $3.1 billion worth of goods in 2023, a 40% increase from the previous year.





“Chinese companies are already participating in the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, but we expect more,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Aliyev’s foreign policy adviser. said Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said in an interview in Beijing in March.

Rising trade and investment appear to be driving Baku's recent moves as the country seeks to diversify away from the hydrocarbon wealth that has underpinned its economy for decades.

Another part of the strategic partnership agreement includes China’s support for Azerbaijan’s accession to the World Trade Organization. Azerbaijan’s BRICS bid could also open up new markets. While there is no clear procedure for admitting new members or a timetable for applying to join BRICS, the agreement expanded in January to also include Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Many other countries have also expressed interest.

“Membership could provide Baku with an opportunity to expand access to the large and rapidly growing markets of the BRICS countries, potentially creating new opportunities for bilateral trade deals and investments in the Azerbaijani economy,” Shiriyev said.

A new balance of power

The appeal of closer ties with Beijing is not limited to trade and investment, says Vadim Dubnov, a regional expert on RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, who notes that China is also an increasingly important partner that Baku can rely on in the region's rapidly changing geopolitical environment.

A diminishing footprint of Western powers combined with the presence of Russia weakened and distracted The war in Ukraine has given Azerbaijan greater room for maneuver in its foreign affairs. Baku has strengthened its ties with Turkey and Iran and invited China to play a larger role.

“Aliyev is trying to reposition himself and find a new balance with all the major players in the South Caucasus,” Dubnov said. “Closer ties with China allow Baku not to find itself completely in one camp.”

But the warming of relations between Baku and Beijing is not a one-way process.

Since Azerbaijan's success in its war against Armenia in 2020, China's interest in the South Caucasus has grown, and Beijing hopes that strengthening Baku's regional position will lead to greater stability and opportunities for Chinese investment and influence in the region, such as additional trade routes connecting Azerbaijan to Turkey via Armenia.





Azerbaijan is also considering other opportunities to use its geographical position to its advantage.

While the Central Corridor constitutes an East-West trade route that bypasses Russia, the upheaval in global trade caused by the war in Ukraine has also created new interest in other alternatives, including those that seek to eliminate the West.

As the central corridor has developed, Moscow has sought to attract investment in the international North-South transport corridor that stretches from southern Russia to Azerbaijan and then aims to connect to Iran and India.

China, which has close trade ties with Central Asia and the EU as well as Russia and Iran, has expressed support for the Central Corridor and the North-South Route, which Azerbaijan seeks to take advantage of given its central position in both.

“If Baku had been able to use its energy resources before [as leverage] In its relations with the West, international trade corridors are now also strategically important tools in Azerbaijan's foreign policy, Nurlan Aliyev, a professor at the Warsaw University of Economics and Humanities, told RFE/RL.

RFE/RL Armenian correspondent Lusine Musayelyan contributed to this report.