Sit down with Putin to find solution to crisis, India ready to help: Modi to Zelenskyy | India News

Mark a historical milestone In Indian diplomacy in Europe, shaken by the war between Russia and Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in kyiv on Friday and asked him to sit down with Russian President Vladimir Putin to find a way out of the crisis.

Modi, who reached the war-torn Ukrainian capital on an overnight train from Warsaw in Poland, said he told Putin last month that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield.

He told Zelenskyy at the Mariinsky Palace that the path to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy and that we should move in this direction without wasting time.

“Both sides must sit together to find a way out of this crisis,” Modi said, assuring the president that India, and he personally, are ready to contribute in every way possible to facilitate an early return of peace.

We have stayed away from war, but we are not neutral, we are in favor of peace. We come from the land of Buddha and (Mahatma) Gandhi with a message of peace. I told President Putin to his face that we are not in the era of war. I told him last month that solutions cannot be found on the battlefield.

“I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any effort for peace. If I can play a role in this personally, I will do so. I want to assure you that as a friend, I am ready to assure you that I am ready to see the sun rise for peace,” he said.

In a message later, Zelensky said: “Today history was made. Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi paid his first visit to Ukraine since our country gained independence, on the eve of our Independence Day.”

India supports the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. And this is essential because everyone must respect the UN Charter, he said.

In a joint statement titled “Ensuring a Comprehensive, Just and Lasting Peace,” Modi and Zelensky reiterated their willingness to further cooperate in upholding the principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will be widely accepted and contribute to early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's readiness to contribute in every possible way to facilitate early restoration of peace.

Accompanied by Zelensky, Modi visited the multimedia exhibition of children's martyrs at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in kyiv.

Modi said it was heartbreaking to see innocent children being the first victims of a war. He added that such incidents cannot be acceptable to anyone who believes in human values ​​and a civilised society.

A statement from the Foreign Office said the Prime Minister was deeply moved by the poignant exhibition held in memory of the children who lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sadness at the tragic loss of young lives and, as a mark of respect, laid a toy in their memory.

Zelensky said that he and Modi honored the memory of children whose lives were taken by Russian aggression. Children of all countries deserve to live in safety. We must make this possible.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who briefed the two leaders on the discussions, said much of the conversation was on the conflict.

“I think we talked a lot and he (Zelenskyy) listened very carefully. He knows that we have good intentions toward Ukraine. He knows that we really want this conflict to end. And, essentially, our message to him is that if we can do something in any way, upstream or downstream, or by supporting somebody, we are interested in the end, not the process. We are prepared to do whatever we can, because we think that the continuation of this conflict is terrible for Ukraine itself and for the world as well.”

According to Jaishankar, the discussion was long and very detailed, and Modi asked Zelensky to assess the situation on the ground and the diplomatic scenario. In this context, without mentioning the incursions of Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region of Russia, he said that recent developments were discussed.

He said the discussions focused on the military situation, concerns such as food and energy and, most importantly, possible paths towards peace and conflict resolution.

Jaishankar said that the Ukrainian side also wants India to continue to participate in the global peace summit. There was also a discussion on effective ways to take these discussions forward, not necessarily within the summit. Obviously, there are multiple possibilities here, and multiple views on these possibilities.

“I would like to stress that the Prime Minister and the President reiterated their willingness to strengthen their cooperation in accordance with the principles of international law, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,” he said.

Regarding India's energy trade with Russia, he said that this topic was raised during the discussions and the situation in the energy market was difficult to explain to the Ukrainian side.

India is a big consumer of oil. It is a big importer of oil because we do not produce it. So there is no political strategy to buy oil. There is an oil strategy to buy oil. There is a market strategy to buy oil. The fact that the market is tight, that today the big suppliers like Iran and Venezuela, which were supplying India, are forced to operate freely in the markets, he said. This factor has to be taken into account.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pay tribute to children killed in Russia's attack on Ukraine at the Martyrs' Exhibition in kyiv. (Reuters)

Responding to a question about Modi and Putin's hug in Moscow last month, Jaishankar said: “In our part of the world, when people meet, they tend to hug. It may not be part of your culture, but I assure you it is part of ours.” In fact, today I think I saw the prime minister hug President Zelensky as well, and I have seen him hug a number of other leaders in a number of other places. So I think we may have a bit of a cultural gap here in terms of what these courtesies mean.

According to the joint statement, the Indian side reiterated its principled position and emphasis on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as part of which India participated in the Ukraine Peace Summit, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024. The Ukrainian side welcomed this participation of India and underlined the importance of high-level Indian participation in the upcoming peace summit.

The Ukrainian side said that the joint communiqué on a peace framework, adopted at the Summit for Peace in Ukraine, could serve as a basis for further efforts aimed at promoting a just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy and international law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the presentation of BHISHM cube to Ukraine in kyiv. (PTI Photo)

The leaders welcomed efforts to ensure global food security, including the Ukrainian humanitarian grain initiative. They also stressed the importance of uninterrupted and unhindered supply of agricultural products to global markets, including in Asia and Africa.

After the bilateral talks, Modi gifted four BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) cubes to the Ukrainian government. Zelensky thanked the prime minister for the humanitarian assistance.

The cubes will help speed up the treatment of the injured and contribute to saving precious lives. Each BHISHM cube contains medicines and equipment for the first line of care for all types of injuries and medical situations. It also includes surgical equipment for a basic operating room that can handle 10 to 15 basic surgeries per day.

The Cube has the capacity to treat about 200 cases of various nature in emergency situations like trauma, bleeding, burns, fractures etc. It can also generate its own power and oxygen in limited quantities. A team of Indian experts has been deployed to provide initial training to the Ukrainian side on the use of the Cube, the statement said.

“Today we reached an agreement on four documents between Ukraine and India, covering the medical sphere, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations and culture. As a result of this visit, we also agreed on a joint statement focused on the development of a strategic partnership, bilateral trade and the continuation of military-technical cooperation,” Zelensky said in a message.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of four agreements, including an agreement on cooperation in the field of agriculture and food industry; a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of regulation of medical products; a memorandum of understanding on Indian humanitarian assistance for the implementation of high-impact community development projects; and a cultural cooperation program for 2024-2028.

Modi also invited Zelenskyy to visit India at his convenience.