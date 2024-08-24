How SPG foiled potential threat to PM Modi at Gandhi statue site in kyiv | Latest News India

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Oasis of Peace Park in Kiev, Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths deployed bulletproof shields to protect the Indian prime minister after anti-India sentiment in Ukraine was fuelled by the Indian diaspora. Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths deployed bulletproof shields to protect PM Modi

As many as 60 SPG commandos led by SPG Director Alok Sharma were deployed at the Mahatma Gandhi statue site after the prime minister's team was informed about the anti-India sentiment prevailing in Ukraine due to New Delhi's perceived proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During Prime Minister Modi's meeting with the Indian diaspora, it was stated that Indians are going through a difficult time in the country as Ukrainians accuse Indians of siding with Putin and Russia.

It was learnt that the Indian SPG team was on full alert during the Prime Minister's seven-hour visit to kyiv and bulletproof shields were deployed at the park to thwart any sniper attacks when PM Modi entered the Peace Park. Videos aired by news channels showed the bulletproof shields being deployed and the entire place was swarming with security personnel.

The Prime Minister's security team breathed a sigh of relief after Narendra Modi boarded the train back to Poland, from where he will fly to New Delhi this evening.

What did PM Modi tell Zelensky about the Ukraine conflict?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting any time to find ways to end the ongoing war.

“We (India) are not neutral. Right from the beginning, we have taken sides. And we have chosen the side of peace. We come from the land of Buddha where there is no place for war.

The Prime Minister said India was always ready to play an “active role” in all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and he would even like to personally contribute to ending the conflict.