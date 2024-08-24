How the electric scooter boom turned into a fiasco after the British backlash





However, the sector has since collapsed due to negative public reaction and loss of investor confidence. After his disappearance, Ginger sold about 300 of his scooters to be refurbished and reused in Europe, where Hodgins said countries are more open. But the company is not alone. Bird, a pioneer in the sector once valued at $2.8 billion (€2.1 billion) and which ran trials in the UK in Canterbury and Redditch, filed for bankruptcy in December, while another US player, Superpedestrian, also went bust. Other players have joined forces to weather the crisis. European startups Dott and Tier merged in January. Zeus, an Irish-based operator, bought rivals Zipp and Zwings. However, difficulties persist. The Telegraph understands that Zego, the sector's leading insurer, recently withdrew from the UK market, partly due to uncertainty about its future. Unlike e-bikes, e-scooters are considered motor vehicles under UK law, meaning they must be registered, taxed and insured. The decision forced Zipp, which was running trials in Buckinghamshire, Slough, North Devon and Somerset, to pull its e-scooters from British streets. Damian Young, founder of Zeuss, said major insurance companies were looking to take advantage of the situation to charge exorbitant premiums. He added that the company was in talks with local authorities to resume operations. Dott recently left London in March. She said the rise of unregulated e-bikes meant it was not financially viable to operate in the capital, and blamed differences in regulation across London boroughs. The move threatens to leave only the biggest players such as Lime, backed by Uber and Google, and Swedish operator Voi able to operate in the UK. Bankruptcies have meant that less than half of the cities that once offered scooter rentals now do so. Street congestion E-scooter owners blame the previous government for the situation. The plan to fully legalise e-scooters was included in the Queen's Speech in 2022, but a few weeks later Johnson was forced out of 10 Downing Street and the promise was never delivered. Instead, the Department for Transport (DfT) has repeatedly extended the trials, most recently pushing them back to 2026. Operators and councils say the DfT has been reluctant to approve new trials, leaving cities including Leeds, Brighton and Bradford that want to offer e-scooters unable to do so. Richard Corbett, a former Voi and Bird executive who now runs a startup consultancy, says cities have also tried to pressure operators by awarding tenders to those who promised the biggest commissions instead of the best service. He adds that some cities have not provided space in parking lots to park scooters, forcing them to stay on the sidewalk. This has created much more friction with the public, he says. However, electric scooters have also faced a negative public backlash that has made ministers reluctant to move forward.

