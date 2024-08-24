How Foreign Media Covered Prime Minister Modi's Visit to Ukraine





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit India New Delhi:

International media have positively assessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine and his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first to visit Ukraine since the country gained independence in 1991. Here's your 5-point cheat sheet for this story The New York Times: “Mr. Modi has carefully calibrated his country’s relations with the two warring nations. On a trip to Moscow last month, Mr. Modi hugged President Putin, and India has remained an important trading partner of Russia. India sent a representative to a peace summit hosted by Ukraine in June, which Kiev hoped would garner support for its negotiating positions in eventual talks. But India did not join the nations that signed a communiqué at the end of the summit supporting three points of the Ukrainian plan.” BBC: “India has never been neutral in the war,” he said. [PM Modi] “From day one, we were at peace,” Mr Modi said, stressing that he came from the country of Mahatma Gandhi, whose statue he had visited in Kiev earlier. But behind the language, the fact remains that India has never condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion and, in fact, has helped fuel Moscow’s war economy, with Delhi overtaking Beijing last month as the largest importer of Russian oil – at a time when it was hit by Western sanctions. The Guardian: “The trip is the first by an Indian leader to Ukraine since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and follows a period of strained relations. Zelenskiy criticized Modi's recent trip to Moscow, which came on the same day Russian missiles destroyed a children's hospital in kyiv.” Nikkei Asia: “Despite Western pressure, India has not explicitly condemned Russia, its traditional ally and arms supplier, for invading Ukraine. On the contrary, it has repeatedly called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. At the same time, the South Asian country has done good business with Moscow, including buying Russian oil at discounted prices.” The World: “Zelensky called Modi's visit a “historic moment.” But neither side showed any signs of a breakthrough, with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar later saying it was “clearly a complex issue” and that India believed Moscow needed to be involved if peace efforts were to progress. Post a comment

