Donald Trump questions Kamala Harris' 'right to run for president'





Donald Trump has questioned Kamala Harris' “right” to run for president, saying the fact that the vice president won the Democratic Party nomination despite not winning the primary constitutes a “threat to democracy.”

The Republican presidential candidate made the comment in a post Friday on his website Truth Social, where he called Harris “the weakest presidential candidate in history on crime.”

Harris quickly emerged as the Democratic presidential nominee after President Biden announced he was dropping out of the race on July 21, throwing his support behind her. Biden won the Democratic primary by a landslide but withdrew after facing intense pressure from within his own party amid growing concerns about the 81-year-old's age and mental agility.

In his message on Truth Social, Trump said: “Kamala Harris is the weakest presidential candidate in history on crime. She has allowed millions of people to cross our borders, many from prisons, mental institutions, and of course, terrorists, at levels never seen before.

“What gives her the right to run for president? She got zero votes to Biden’s 14 million. She failed her last attempt, was the first of 22 to drop out, never made it to Iowa, and now she’s running for president? She’s a threat to democracy!”

Newsweek reached out to representatives from the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump presidential campaigns for comment via email outside of regular business hours Saturday.

Kamala Harris in Chicago, Illinois, on August 22, 2024 (left) and Donald Trump on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona (right). Trump said Harris replacing Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee poses a “threat to democracy.” More MANDEL NGAN/AFP/REBECCA NOBLE/GETTY

Harris ran against Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, but suspended her campaign in December 2019, ahead of the Iowa caucuses in early February 2020, citing fundraising difficulties. She was subsequently selected by Biden as his vice presidential running mate in August 2020.

Speaking earlier this week at a news conference in Arizona, near the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump described Biden's replacement of Harris as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee as a “coup.”

He said: “It's a very sad time for this country in many ways. We had a candidate – I was not a fan of Joe Biden – but the way he was eliminated was a coup.”

According to the latest update of an analysis of recent polls by the polling website FiveThirtyEight, released Friday, Harris has a 3.7-point lead over Trump. The polling aggregator has Harris with 47.3 percent of the vote to her Republican rival’s 43.6 percent, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. coming in third with 4.7 percent.

Trump got a boost Friday when Kennedy announced he was partially withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, urging his supporters to vote for the Republican candidate in key swing states. However, Kennedy urged the public to vote for him in solidly Republican or Democratic states, saying he could then become president “in a contingent election.”

