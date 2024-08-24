Xi Jinping welcomes UK's willingness to engage in dialogue





President Xi Jinping held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, saying Beijing attaches great importance to London's willingness to strengthen engagements and dialogue. China is willing to maintain exchanges with the UK at all levels, promote the stable and in-depth development of China-Britain relations, and make joint efforts to promote world peace and development, Xi said. It was Starmer's first conversation with the Chinese president since taking office as prime minister last month. Xi Jinping congratulated Starmer on his ascension to the post of British Prime Minister. He stressed that the current international situation is full of changes and turbulence. China and the UK, as permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies, “should take a long-term and strategic view of bilateral relations,” he said. Xi said the two countries should continue to define each other as partners, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, and “benefit both countries and the world through a stable and mutually beneficial China-UK relationship.” Starmer congratulated the Chinese delegation on its excellent performance at the Paris Olympics. The UK is willing to strengthen engagement and dialogue with China at all levels and in various fields, and promote pragmatic cooperation and institutional exchanges between the two countries to achieve positive results, he said. Starmer stressed the UK's desire to develop stable and long-term bilateral relations of strategic importance in a spirit of mutual respect. The UK is willing to maintain communication with China on major international and regional issues and contribute to maintaining global security and stability, he added. Starmer reiterated that there was no change in position in the UK's long-term commitment to the one-China policy. In the most recent high-level contacts between Beijing and London, Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Starmer last month on his ascension to the premiership, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in the Laotian capital Vientiane later last month. Chinese Ambassador to the UK Zheng Zeguang said recently that “the 52 years of diplomatic relations between China and the UK prove that cooperation serves both sides and the world,” and he welcomed the British government's intention to strengthen engagement with China at all levels. “The right approach in China-UK relations is to respect each other, focus on cooperation, manage differences and tackle challenges together. Our two countries can work together for the common good,” he said at a reception for the British business community last month. Asking Britain to view China in an objective and rational manner, Xi Jinping said Friday that China is committed to pursuing strong nation building and national rejuvenation in an all-round manner through the Chinese path of modernization, and sticks to the path of peaceful development. The British Prime Minister said developing a closer partnership between the UK and China was in the long-term interests of both countries. [email protected]

