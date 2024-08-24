First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo Admires Dekranasda and MSME Products from South Sulawesi

KABARIKA.ID, MAKASSAR — First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, accompanied by Vice President Wury Maruf Amin and members of the Solidarity Action Organization of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) paid a working visit to Makassar, Thursday (22/08/2024) to attend several activities.

One of them is the socialization of horticultural product management at the household level, which was carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture at AAS Building, 1st Floor, Makassar City.

In the same area but in different locations, a handicraft exhibition was also held in the form of handicraft products initiated by the South Sulawesi Regional National Handicraft Council (Dekranasda) and the South Sulawesi Cooperative Service.

Dekranasda from 24 districts/cities in South Sulawesi have their own stalls showcasing their premium products.

Apart from this, MSMEs assisted by South Sulawesi Cooperative Service from a number of districts/cities in South Sulawesi also exhibited their premium products in the form of food or culinary delights.

After greeting the participants in the socialization of horticultural product management at the domestic level, First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo accompanied by Vice President Wury Maruf Amin and Minister of Agriculture Hj. Martati, visited the district/city Dekranasda stands one by one.

While at the Bantaeng Regency Dekranasda booth, Ms. Iriana was seen holding and examining the fabric on display. “Well, beautiful,” Ms. Iriana said with a smile.

At every stand she visited, Ms. Iriana always praised and appreciated every product on display, whether it was fabrics, clothing, food or traditional culinary delights.

When she arrived at the South Sulawesi Cooperatives Service booth displaying food products from the MSMEs it supports, Ms. Iriana encouraged the Cooperatives Service to market these products outside of South Sulawesi because the quality was good.

One of the food products that caught the attention of Mrs. Iriana and Mrs. Wury Maruf Amin was the snack called Kacipok Pelangi.

In fact, Ms. Iriana and Ms. Wury took a photo holding the packaging of the MSME product snack.

At the Selayar Islands Regency booth displaying Bumi Tanadoang MSME products, Ms. Iriana stayed for a long time to listen to the booth attendant's explanation.

The keeper of the Selayar Dekranasda stand is not an ordinary person, he is the chairman of the PKK mobilization team of Selayar Islands Regency, Andi Dwiyanti Musrifah.

Musrifah promoted the work or products of MSME actors assisted by Dekranasda whose quality has been tested with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo.

The First Lady was also willing to try the product she chose.

According to Musrifah, Ms. Iriana is very interested in the distinctive taste of MSME products in the form of Bulo Gulung, palm sugar chips and Tenteng Kenari.

“Mrs. President Jokowi even purchased several Bolu Roll Walnut products,” Musrifah said.

Ms. Iriana's presence at the Dekranasda booth of Selayar Islands Regency was greeted with enthusiasm and joy by the chairman of the PKK Mobilization Team, Andi Musrifah and the staff.

Musrifah also took advantage of this opportunity to engage in direct dialogue and obtain the input and support of First Lady Iriana.

Musrifah believes that First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo's visit to the Dekranasda Selayar booth and the purchase of MSME products can be a driving force to increase the recognition of MSME products from Selayar Islands Regency nationally and globally.

First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo also visited the Gowa Regency Dekranasda booth. At this location, Mrs. Iriana was seen admiring the clothes created by Dekranasda on display.

Mrs. Iriana's admiration for traditional fabrics with typical patterns from South Sulawesi was evident when Gibran Rakabuming Raka's mother examined several garments with typical patterns from the South Sulawesi region.

The booth attendant provided an explanation of the types of fabrics and clothes on display. In addition, the booth attendant also provided an explanation to Ms. Iriana's questions regarding attractive clothes. (Russian)



