RFK Jr. endorses Donald Trump, who called him “the most radical left candidate”





Ahead of a scheduled speech, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign said in a Pennsylvania court filing Friday that he is endorsing Donald Trump for president.

Kennedy's independent campaign also called for him to be removed from the ballot in Pennsylvania, though it was not immediately clear whether he was officially dropping out of the race.

Kennedy was scheduled to deliver a speech in Arizona on Friday to discuss the current historical moment and the path forward, according to his campaign. Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in nearby Glendale. Trump’s campaign has suggested he will be accompanied by a special guest, but neither campaign responded to messages asking whether Kennedy would be that guest.

The late development in the presidential race could give the former president a modest boost from Kennedy supporters.

A year ago, some would have thought it inconceivable that a member of the most illustrious family in Democratic politics would collaborate with Trump to block Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris from the White House. In recent months, Kennedy has accused Trump of betraying his supporters, while Trump has criticized Kennedy as the most radical left-wing candidate in the race.

The Pennsylvania filing was filed Friday in a case in which Kennedy was defending his documents to appear on the ballot in the key state against a challenge from two Democratic activists.

The filing said that because of his support for Donald Trump today, he was requesting that his campaign's nominating papers be thrown out so that he would not appear on the Pennsylvania ballot.

The Kennedy and Trump campaigns have been heaping compliments and engaging in behind-the-scenes discussions in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. Both campaigns have spent months accusing Democrats of using the justice system to their advantage. And both have publicly hinted that they might be willing to join forces, with the shared goal of limiting Harris’s chances.

Last month, during the Republican National Convention, Kennedy's son posted and quickly deleted a video showing a phone call between Kennedy and Trump, in which the former president appeared to be trying to convince Kennedy to side with him.

Talks between the two camps have continued, with close Trump allies quietly pressuring Kennedy to drop out of the race and back the Republican nominee, according to a person familiar with the efforts who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Trump told CNN on Tuesday that he would welcome the support of Kennedy, whom he called a brilliant man. He also said he would certainly be open to the idea of ​​Kennedy playing a role in his administration if Kennedy steps down and supports him.

Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, also openly suggested in a podcast this week that her campaign could leave immediately and join forces with Donald Trump. While she made it clear that she is not in talks with Trump personally, she did entertain the idea that Kennedy could join the Trump administration as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think Bobby would be great in a role like that,” Shanahan said. “I fully support him. I have high hopes.”

Earlier Friday, Shanahan posted on X that she was neither a Kamala Democrat nor a Trump Republican.

“I am an INDEPENDENT American who stands for ideas, not a person or a party,” she wrote. “I will continue to work to give a voice to the voiceless and put power back into the hands of the people.”

At Kennedy's event in Phoenix, Casey Westerman, 38, a Chandler, Ariz., resident who works in software sales, said she trusted Kennedy's judgment and planned to vote for him, but would support Trump if Kennedy said he was the one he supported.

“My decision would really come down to who he thinks is best suited to lead this country,” said Westerman, who wore a Kennedy 2024 trucker hat and voted for Trump in the last two presidential elections.

The planned remarks by Kennedy, son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, come as momentum in his campaign has waned.

Kennedy Jr. initially ran in the 2024 presidential race as a Democrat but left the party last fall to run as an independent. He has built an unusually strong base for a third-party candidacy, fueled in part by anti-establishment voters and vaccine skeptics who have followed his anti-vaccine work since the COVID-19 pandemic. But he has since faced strained campaign finances and mounting legal challenges, including a recent ruling by a New York judge that he should not appear on the state ballot because he listed a false address on nominating petitions.

Many members of Kennedy's extended family have been vocal about their political disagreement with Kennedy Jr., and some publicly supported Biden before he withdrew from the race.

Recent polls put his support at mid-single digits. And it's not clear he'll get even that much in a general election, because third-party candidates often fall short of early polls when voters cast their ballots.

There is some evidence that keeping Kennedy in the race would hurt Trump more than Harris. According to an AP-NORC poll conducted in July, Republicans were significantly more likely than Democrats to have a favorable view of Kennedy. And those who had a positive impression of Kennedy were significantly more likely to also have a favorable view of Trump (52%) than of Harris (37%).

In an interview with MSNBC at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Thursday, Harris communications director Michael Tyler said his campaign would welcome Kennedy voters if the independent candidate withdrew.

For voters who see Trump as a threat, are looking for a new path forward or want government out of their personal decisions, there is a place for you in Kamala Harris' campaign, Tyler said.

For Trump, Friday will mark the end of a week of state visits in which he has sought to distract from Democrats' celebration of Harris' presidential nomination in Chicago.

He traveled to Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina and the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona for events focusing on his policy proposals on the economy, crime and safety, national security and the border. He will end the week Friday with stops in Las Vegas and Glendale.

