Politics
What PM Modi got from his Ukraine trip
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-nation trip this week. After visiting Poland, he took a 10-hour train ride to war-torn Ukraine, reiterating India's stance on resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Here's all that and more in this weekly roundup
This week, India celebrated its first National Space Day to commemorate the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface’s south pole, a feat no other country has accomplished. India’s giant leap towards the Moon brought recognition to India and its space agency across the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also toured two European countries. After visiting Poland, he arrived in war-torn Ukraine with a message of peace.
A report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry has shocked Kerala. The Hema Commission report has sparked strong reactions in the state with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assuring action.
Here's all that and more in our weekly roundup of explainers from India.
1Indian Prime Minister Modi paid a two-day visit to Poland, where he met his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk. It was the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the European country in 45 years. The two countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations, have upgraded their ties to a strategic partnership.
From Poland, Modi took a 10-hour train journey to Ukraine. He held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the famous Mariinskyi Palace in kyiv. The two leaders also shared a solemn moment during their visit to the Children's Martyrs exhibition at the National History Museum.
The museum was set up as a tribute to the children who lost their lives in the Russia-Ukraine war. According to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Modi reiterated India's consistent stance of resolving the conflict through “dialogue and diplomacy”. What else happened during Modi's crucial trip to Ukraine? Read our explainer to find out.
2On August 23, India created history by landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the lunar surface, becoming the fourth nation to do so. To mark the first anniversary of this feat, India observed National Space Day on Friday.
India has emerged as a force to reckon with in the global space sector with the success of Indian Space Research Organisations’ (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3. From carrying rocket cones on bicycles to achieving a feat that no other country has managed, ISRO has come a long way. We take a look at the Indian space agency’s journey in this article.
3. Under pressure from the opposition and its allies, the Centre has withdrawn the latest advertisement for lateral recruitment to fill posts at various levels of the Union government. The move comes after voices within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) opposed the lateral entry into the bureaucracy.
The opposition has also targeted the NDA government and called for reservations over the lateral recruitment system. Days after the announcement sparked a major controversy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh sent a letter to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman, recommending cancellation of the lateral recruitment system. Read our article to find out how the announcement triggered a political storm.
4The Hema Commission report has exposed the rampant sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. It has documented disturbing cases of sexual harassment, exploitation and ill-treatment of women in the industry. From casting to harassment, men in the film industry are making the workplace unsafe for women.
The report also highlights the existence of a powerful lobby group of 10-15 men, who wield considerable control and decision-making in the Kerala film industry. The findings of the report have sparked strong reactions from film stars, politicians and the women's panel. We provide details of this important report in our article.
5The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has revealed some disturbing details. The psychoanalytic test of the main accused, Sanjay Roy, revealed that he was a pervert and seriously addicted to pornography.
According to a CBI officer, the prime suspect had animal instincts and showed no remorse for the heinous rape and murder of the 31-year-old medical intern during interrogation. What is a psychoanalysis test and what does it reveal about the accused? We explain in this report.
6A new drug has entered the party circuit in New Delhi. Mescaline, a commonly used party drug, has been seized in the national capital. Delhi Police have arrested a Nigerian woman on charges of smuggling and supplying psychotropic substances and 3.87 kilograms of mescaline worth around Rs 15 crore.
What drug gets Delhi high? Read our explainer to find out more.
You've caught up on everything for this week. If you like our explanations and want to keep them in mind, you can bookmark this page.
