Regarding Zulhas becoming PAN's Ketum again, Jokowi: I feel good that there is hope





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo attended the opening of the 6th Congress and the 26th anniversary of the National Mandate Party or STOVE at the Indonesia Kempinski Hotel, Jakarta on Friday, August 23, 2024. During this activity, Jokowi said he had high hopes for PAN General Chairman Zulkifli Hasan or Zulhas continued to lead the party. Initially, Jokowi said he was happy to be able to attend the PAN event. “Tonight, I feel very happy, very happy to be able to attend the 6th Congress and the 26th anniversary of the PAN,” Jokowi said in his speech. Jokowi said he always saw the beaming faces of PAN cadres whenever they attended the party event bearing the white sun symbol. He believed that the happiness of PAN cadres was linked to the success of Zulhas' leadership as general chairman. “It is very clear that these PAN cadres are very comfortable with Pak Zulkifli Hasan,” Jokowi said. Therefore, Jokowi believes that there is great hope that Zulhas will return as general president for the 2024-2029 period. “So it seems, you know, I think there is great hope for the continuation of Mr. Zulkifli Hasan's leadership in the PAN,” the head of state said. However, Jokowi said that the election of the general chairman would depend on the PAN cadres. It is known that the PAN will elect its general chairman at the 6th Congress to be held on August 23-24, 2024. Zulhas is running again as a candidate for the general presidency of his party. Zulhas signed the letter of registration of the candidate for the general presidency on Friday, August 23, 2024. Advertisement The registration process of the Zulhas was carried out at Jalan Widya Chandra, Jakarta. “Bang Zulhas signed on a stamp, thus being legally a candidate for Ketum,” said the chairman of the steering committee of the VI PAN Congress Viva Yoga Mauladi at the event in the video statement he provided. Viva Yoga said Zulhas would be re-elected by acclamation at this congress. “Later, he will be chosen by acclamation, by consensus, unanimously and not oval,” said the PAN vice president general. According to Viva, 38 regional leadership councils (DPW) and 514 regional leadership councils (DPD) of the PAN have agreed that Zulhas will return to lead the party for the next five years. Zulhas will therefore be elected by acclamation. Editor's Pick: Dressed in blue, Jokowi attends opening of 6th PAN Congress

