Donald Trump, Artificial Intelligence Artist – The Atlantic





MAGA memes are getting a makeover.

Illustration from The Atlantic. Sources: Getty.

August 23, 2024, 5:16 p.m. ET

The age of generative AI propaganda has arrived. Last week, Donald Trump posted fabricated images on his social media accounts showing Kamala Harris addressing a crowd of uniformed communists under the hammer and sickle, Taylor Swift in an Uncle Sam costume, and young women wearing Swifties for Trump T-shirts. Other far-right influencers have posted their own AI images depicting Harris in degrading sexual contexts or glorifying Trump.

As my colleague Charlie Warzel writes for The Atlantic, “While no ideology has a monopoly on AI art, the high-resolution, low-budget look of generative AI images seems to be merging with the meme aesthetic of the MAGA movement. At least in the feverish swamps of social media, AI art is becoming coded MAGA.”

These images are actually an evolution of the memes that have long fueled the far right. But now, even basic Photoshop skills are no longer required: just plug a prompt into an image generator and within seconds you'll have a relatively realistic JPEG for your posting pleasure.

It makes sense that these tools would become the preferred means of Trump’s political movement, Charlie writes. It stands to reason that a politician who has for many years woven an endless series of lies into a patchwork alternate reality would be drawn to a technology that allows, in a brief moment, to rewrite history in a way that flatters him.

Illustration by Ben Kothe / The Atlantic. Sources: Getty.

MAGA Aesthetics Is an AI Mistake

By Charlie Warzel

Taylor Swift fans aren’t massively supporting Donald Trump. Kamala Harris didn’t give a speech at the Democratic National Convention to a sea of ​​communists standing in front of the hammer and sickle. Hillary Clinton wasn’t spotted walking around Chicago wearing a MAGA hat recently. But images of all of these things exist.

In recent weeks, far-right corners of social media have been cluttered with such depictions, created with generative AI tools.

This AI doesn’t just exist in the vacuum of a particular social network: it leaves a kind of ecological footprint on the web. Images are created, copied, shared, and embedded in websites; they are indexed in search engines. It is possible that, later, artistic AI tools will train on these distorted representations, creating innately distorted representations of historical figures. The very existence of so many hastily produced fake images adds a layer of unreality to the internet.

Read the full article.

