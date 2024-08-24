Featured News: Today's Top Global Market News – Friday at 7:00 PM ET





Fed's Powell Declares 'Time Has Come' for Rate Cuts Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that the central bank intends to act to prevent further weakness in the U.S. labor market. S&P 500 Closes Higher After Powell Sends Strongest Signal Yet on Rate Cuts Stocks extended their rally, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, after Jerome Powell said “the time has come” to cut rates. New-home sales surge to highest level since May 2023 Sales of newly built homes in the United States unexpectedly rose in July as homebuilders saw increased demand due to lower mortgage rates. Powell's Jackson Hole comments put mortgage rates on downward path to 6%, economists say Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled his willingness to cut interest rates on Friday, which economists say is likely to push down short-term mortgage rates. Canada Retail Sales Recover in July After Weak First Half Sales rose 0.6% in July, their biggest gain since December, but economists say further rate cuts are needed to provide a lasting boost to consumer spending. Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: U.S. PCE Inflation, Eurozone CPI Data in Focus U.S. PCE inflation figures, along with data on the U.S. economy, are expected to take center stage as investors anticipate an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. BOJ Governor Reaffirms That Rate Hikes Are on the Table Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the central bank would continue to target further interest rate hikes if the economy and inflation perform in line with its projections. French Manufacturing Optimism Improves, Despite Weak Prospects French manufacturers are more positive this month, with hopes of a resumption of production still low compared to their long-term average. Retailers Are Sending Mixed Messages About the Economy. What's the Deal? Consumers are happy to spend money at stores that offer good value for money. Otherwise, they hold back. Why China Is Starting a New Trade War Faced with stagnant growth, Xi Jinping has decided to focus on manufacturing, a large part of which is intended for export. (END) Dow Jones Newswires August 23, 2024, 7:15 p.m. ET (11:15 p.m. GMT) Copyright (c) 2024 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

