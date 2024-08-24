Turkish President Erdogan stresses importance of strong and efficient navy to protect peace





ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday stressed the need to maintain a “strong and efficient navy” to preserve Turkey's peace and security, both in its territorial waters and in remote areas. “We are aware that in order to live in peace on our lands, we must have a strong and efficient navy both in our Blue Homeland and in remote areas,” Erdogan said, using a phrase to refer to Turkish territorial waters. Stating that Ankara has carried out revolutionary work in the defense industry over the past 22 years, during the decades of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) rule, he said Turkey plans to commission two submarines in the next two years, the Hizirreis in 2025 and the Muratreis in 2026. “We will strengthen our navy by commissioning all the submarines of the project by 2029,” he stressed, speaking in the Aegean coastal city of Mugla in Turkey. He expressed hope to realize the 138-year-old dream of building his own submarine with the Milden (national submarine) project. Besides military technological advances, Erdogan highlighted the government's efforts to restore and preserve historical assets. “We have completely restored the MV Savarona, which had been neglected for years and had even been used as a casino at one point, remaining true to its original form,” he said, referring to a ship first launched in 1931, “We saved the Savarona from abandonment and returned it to our nation as a piece of history that witnessed 86 years of our republic.” Erdogan also revealed plans for the deployment of indigenous aircraft on Turkey's national aircraft carriers. “Our national and indigenous aircraft such as Hurjet, Kizilelma, TB3 and ANKA3 will protect our rights and interests in the impact areas abroad on our national aircraft carrier,” he said. He announced the construction of the TF-2000 air defense destroyer at the Istanbul Shipyard, designed to improve the country's air defense capabilities from the sea. “With the TF-2000 air defense destroyer to be built at Istanbul Shipyard, we will provide our country with multi-level air defense from the sea,” he explained. “We will ensure the protection of our critical assets such as the TCG Anadolu and the national aircraft carrier against air threats,” he added. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA News Dissemination System (HAS), and in a summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.

