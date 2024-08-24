FOur rock in a year! No disrespect to past influencers Rishi Sunak, George Osborne, Boris Johnson and the late Nigel Lawson, but even if Robert Jenrick fails to win the Conservative leadership race, there is no doubt that, with his rapid and impressive results, his regime must be the best ever devised by an unpopular Conservative politician.

What does it involve? Simply get a prescription for Ozempic, follow the instructions, and watch the extra pounds melt away. Last week, Jenrick said he had taken Ozempic, a version of the appetite suppressant, semaglutide, for about six weeks and then maintained his weight normally through diet and exercise. told Politico:I took Ozempic for a short time, I didn't particularly like it, but it was helpful.

While it's unclear what the weight loss will ultimately do for Jenrick's leadership bid, his Ozempic revelation quickly reached what months of videos and videos of Jenrick have suggested.Telegraph the compositions do not, transforming this forgettable forty-year-old into a passing object of general interest that is not exclusively negative.

To complement his weight loss, Jenrick has a new Caesar haircut, an eye-catching reinvention that, almost to the point of plagiarism, recalls the austerity and sophistication of George Osborne.GQ He hoped to move from being an object of disgust to a potential leader of the party. Of course, it was still unthinkable that Osborne, who had been renovated at great expense, would lead the party. But what could explain his career as a journalist and his apparently unassailable status? British Museum owner in trouble?

As for Jenrick: before the Ozempic news, he was probably best known, if at all, for one or both of two unpleasant episodes. The first, when he was Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, involved his granting permission for a Controversial billion-dollar real estate deal The deal was proposed by entrepreneur and former pornographic film publisher Richard Desmond. Desmond had sat next to Jenrick at a reception and, as you do, shown him a video of the housing project. The deal was approved by Jenrick, with a speed that made it all the more profitable. A fortnight later, Desmond donated $12,000 to the Conservative Party. Jenrick later had to rescind his own approval, admitting that it was illegal because of apparent bias.

His second moment of glory came in 2023, after Jenrick, now immigration minister, ordered that murals of cartoon characters at a reception centre for children seeking asylum be covered up because they were too welcoming. Nigel Farage described the incident as nasty.

But Jenrick now has a third distinguishing feature: his reduced weight. If it weren't for Ozempic's shame, a phenomenon that often accompanies a seemingly useless treatment, this treatment might well be beneficial. But as his fellow recipients have found, healthy semaglutide users are routinely criticized for (1) using up the scarce reserves needed by diabetics and the dangerously obese, and (2) lacking the willpower to lose weight by conventional means.

Unfortunately for any Conservative leadership candidate known to have used semaglutides to lose weight, these objections are likely to be compounded, for some in that party, by the persistent associations between obesity and state dependency, microchips and moral turpitude.

They might even agree with a David Cameron's inspiring lecturefrom 2008, on weight and personal responsibility, the need for clarity on good and bad behavior.

“We talk about people who are at risk of becoming obese instead of talking about people who eat too much and exercise too little,” he said. “As a society, we have been far too sensitive. In order not to hurt people's feelings, in order not to appear judgmental, we have failed to say what needs to be said.”

We can only accept that the online comments reacting to the photos of Mr Cameron in his swimsuit, taken after his latest sacking (a lump of conservative lard, a sagging belly, a fatty whale), express only the form of principled insensitivity, on the part of readers determined to help someone so manifestly incapable of helping himself.

So Conservative candidates have only their colleagues to blame if the only truly acceptable regime for a potential leader is self-denial without medical assistance, as recommended by the lower classes. Sunak and Osborne have duly mastered intermittent fasting. Even Boris Johnson, who thrives on custom organic baskets at cost price from a caring provider, briefly considered himself qualified to give advice on individual calorie control: Don't be a fat guy in your 50s. (In your 60s, judging by a recent observation by Johnsonbe his guest.)

ignore newsletter promotion Analysis and opinion on the week's news and culture, presented by Observer's top editors Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our privacy policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google data. Privacy Policy And Terms of Use apply. after newsletter promotion

All of which may explain why Jenrick stressed that his recourse to Ozempic had been short-term, reluctant, more or less an adjunct to harder-to-achieve lifestyle changes. So much so that, given the fairly marginal improvements in his appearance, he could more usefully have devoted all his willpower, with no assistive drugs available, to forging a personality, a distinctive voice, a national idea beyond denouncing immigration. But given the quality of most of his rivals, body mass index is probably as good a way as any to choose a new leader.

With the notable exception of Kemi Badenoch, they could have been chosen to support the claim of former No 10 political adviser Munira Mirza in a recent test,that a new generation of political leaders is struggling to find a way to communicate their views in depth or articulate a vision in depth. And having worked for Boris Johnson, they should know.

If, however, successful thinness proves to be the ideal way to appeal to right-wing conservatives and potential defectors to Reform, questions remain about the ultimate value, in national politics, of advances in waist measurement.

Before the election, political scientist Peter Mandelson suggested that Keir Starmer lose a few pounds. By all appearances, Starmer did not comply before his landslide victory. While this case study is obviously no substitute for a scientific refutation of the Ojenrick path to political recognition, it is nice to think that there might be more to it than BMI and a haircut.