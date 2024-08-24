Unified Pension Scheme approved by PM Modi-led cabinet; check out key features







State governments will also have the option to opt for the unified pension scheme. If state governments opt for the unified pension scheme, the number of beneficiaries will be around 90 lakh. According to the government, the expenditure on arrears will be Rs 800 crore. The annual cost increase will be around Rs 6,250 crore in the first year.

The scheme will come into effect from April 1, 2025. Central government employees will have the option to choose between the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and UPS. Existing members of the central government NPS will also have the option to switch to UPS. At the press conference, government officials said that most central government employees will get the option of UPS over NPS. NPS is applicable to government employees who started their service on or after April 1, 2004. Unlike the defined benefit scheme available to employees hired before that date, NPS is based on a contribution model. Unified pension plan: the main things to know Some of the salient features of the program include: Guaranteed pension: 50% of the average basic salary received during the last 12 months preceding retirement for a minimum admissible service of 25 years

Proportional for lesser service up to a minimum of 10 years of service

Family pension provided at 60% of the employee's pension immediately before his death

Guaranteed minimum pension of $10,000 per month on superannuation after at least 10 years of service

Indexation on inflation: on Guaranteed Pension, on Guaranteed Family Pension and on Guaranteed Minimum Pension. Relief from living expenses based on Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers in India (AICPI-W) as in the case of active employees.

Lump sum payment on retirement in addition to the gratuity

1/10th of the monthly emolument (salary + DA) on the retirement date for each semester of service completed

This payment will not reduce the amount of the insured pension. “The Union Cabinet today approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees providing assured pension…50% assured pension is the first pillar of the scheme…the second pillar will be assured family pension…Around 23 lakh central government employees would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)…Employees will have the option to choose between NPS and UPS,” Vaishnaw said.

Announcing the decision, Vaishnaw said the new pension schemes were a matter of concern to government employees, who had demanded certain changes. In response to these demands, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi A committee, headed by Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, was formed to deal with the issue. The committee conducted a thorough investigation, holding over 100 meetings with various organisations and almost all states.

The committee sought input from a wide range of stakeholders, including the Reserve Bank of India and the World Bank, to ensure an informed decision-making process, Vaishnaw said.

Based on the extensive deliberations and recommendations made by the committee, a unified pension scheme was approved. The unified pension scheme aims to address the concerns raised by government employees and streamline the pension system for greater effectiveness and efficiency, he said.

According to Kuldip Kumar, Partner, Mainstay Tax Advisors, the move is likely to please central government employees as UPS offers assured pension to employees and their families and is also backed by indexation benefit for inflation factor.

Since January 1, 2004, central government employees have been covered under the NPS which provides for payment of an annuity or lump sum based on market performance on the corpus accumulated through contributions by the government and employees.

This is a return to the era of defined benefit pension schemes, as demanded by several disgruntled NPS officials. This could put the government under pressure as its liability for paying pensions will not be limited to the lump sum accrued by employees during their service, Kuldip Kumar told TOI.

