Column: Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week at Conventions





WASHINGTON

During Donald Trump's nine-year campaign, his political superpower was his fierce talent for capturing media attention and unsettling his opponents with insults, lies and demagoguery.

Until this year, it generally worked.

But over the past five weeks, as Kamala Harris launched her belated presidential campaign, it was Trump who appeared unhinged, seemingly ill-prepared to run against someone younger than President Biden.

As Democrats gathered in Chicago, Trump returned to his old ways of getting his act together. He abandoned the already frayed tradition of pausing during other parties’ conventions (what more norm to break?) and embarked on a cross-country tour to bring Harris back to her senses.

But Trump's attempt to regain center stage during his most frenetic campaign week in months has not worked.

Harris' convention attendance was bigger than his. Worse, Harris' rallies were bigger than his. Worse, his old enemy Barack Obama mocked him for it.

Trump was already furious before the week began, when Time magazine published an official portrait of Harris on its cover.

I'm a more beautiful person than Kamala, he complained.

He was still furious at the end of the week, when Fox News' Martha MacCallum had the audacity to note that Harris was having some success attracting young and minority voters.

No, she's not successful, Trump retorted. I'm successful.

For those who missed it because, after all, it didn't get much media coverage, here's a brief diary of Donald Trump's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad convention week :/

Monday: York, Pennsylvania. Trump addresses an audience of about 150 people in a small factory and questions Harris’s background: “I wonder if they knew where she came from,” he muses. That evening, he watches Biden’s convention speech. [I] “I was amazed at his ANGER at being humiliated by Democrats,” he wrote in a social media post. “I was glad I played a role in his demise.”

Tuesday: Howell, Michigan. Trump falsely accuses Harris and other Democrats of using violence to oust Biden from power. He claims it was a coup. It’s a brutal, violent overthrow of a president of the United States. (“I think he has a problem,” Biden responds.)

That night, Trump watches former President Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, mock his obsession with crowd size. It's very mean, Trump says.

Wednesday: Asheboro, North Carolina At a rally, Trump accuses the FBI of falsifying crime statistics and the Labor Department of falsifying employment statistics. (The numbers are often fallible, but there is no evidence that they are falsified.)

And he returns to the conversation about Obama's speeches. He simulates a dialogue with his campaign advisers, who ask him to insult his opponents less. Should I still stick to my policies? he complains in a little boy's voice.

That night, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president and is cheered by former players. Trump, who is a lightweight, mocks him. They call him Coach. He is a semi-coach.

Thursday: Sierra Vista, Arizona. Trump begins the day on Fox & Friends by talking about one of his favorite topics: crime in California, which he blames on Harris' tenure as district attorney in San Francisco more than a decade ago.

Everything she touched turned bad, he said. You can't go to California anymore. There's nothing. There's drugs everywhere. If you go to Los Angeles, you can't walk the streets.

That night, he watched Harris accept the presidential nomination and generated a series of angry posts on social media.

THE WORST SPEECH EVER, he wrote.

IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME? (She was talking about me.)

SAY GOODBYE TO THE USA!

If the Democratic convention won the ratings race, Trump, observing hate, may have been only a small part of the problem.

Friday: Glendale, Arizona. The Democratic convention is over, and Trump finally gets some good news: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his independent presidential campaign and endorses him. A great man, Trump says, even though Kennedy once denounced him as a terrible human being. It's unclear whether Kennedy's endorsement will draw many voters to Trump's camp.

Trump has been omnipresent, both geographically and figuratively. He has not focused on a single, central message to appeal to swing voters who are unsure whether they really want a second Trump term.

Still, Trump can boast of a solid achievement this week.

He appears to have chosen a new nickname for Harris: Comrade Kamala.

Nicknames are a telling clue for Trump about how he might go after his main target. He struggled for months to come up with a nickname for Harris, with mistakes ranging from Laffin Kamala to the unfathomable Kamabla.

Comrade Kamala, of course, mirrors her argument that Harris is not only too liberal for most voters, but, in her absurdly inaccurate accusation, a radical left-wing Marxist.

Any real Marxist will tell you that Harris is not up to the task. Real Marxists believe that government should own big industries, which Harris does not. Harris does not even support Bernie Sanders-style single-payer health insurance, as she briefly did during her 2019 campaign.

But when Trump was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, almost any accusation of communist leanings was enough to convict a politician. Back then, it was called McCarthyism, after the Republican senator from Wisconsin who made baseless accusations as brazen as Trump.

Will the same technique work half a century later? That may depend on Harris's ability to moderate her policies to make her liberal agenda seem like common sense, as she did in her acceptance speech. The test will take place over the next ten weeks.

But by the end of the week, she seemed to have found her groove and it was Trump who was struggling to keep up.

