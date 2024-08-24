Politics
Xi Jinping to address key forum on China-Africa cooperation
China Africa Photo: VCG
Chinese and African leaders will meet in early September in Beijing for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the largest diplomatic event hosted by China in recent years, with the largest participation of foreign leaders. The event will showcase the sincere friendship and achievements of decades of China-Africa collaboration and chart a new direction for future cooperation, analysts from China and African countries said, stressing that the meeting is also expected to set an example for cooperation among countries in the South and contribute to global development and stability.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of FOCAC on September 5 and deliver a keynote speech. During the summit, President Xi will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for leaders of African FOCAC members and representatives of relevant African and international regional organizations invited to the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Friday.
The 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6. Chinese and African leaders will discuss under the theme of “joining forces to advance modernization and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future,” with emphasis on friendship, cooperation and future prospects, Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong said at a regular press briefing Friday.
Chen explained that during the summit, four high-level meetings will be held in parallel, focusing on the topics of governance, industrialization and agricultural modernization, peace and security, and high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
The summit marks another grand gathering of the China-Africa family. It is also the largest diplomatic event China has hosted in recent years, with the highest participation of foreign leaders. Leaders of many African countries and the chairperson of the African Union Commission will lead delegations. The UN secretary-general will be a special guest, and relevant international and regional organizations will also attend the summit as observers, Chen said.
Analysts said the summit will strengthen China-Africa relations, advance modernization and foster a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, ushering in a new chapter for cooperation among southern countries and offering new hope for world peace and development.
The summit is expected to be held as the international community seeks vital dialogue amid growing anti-globalization trends such as isolationism, populism, protectionism, political instability and democratic backsliding, Dennis Munene Mwaniki, executive director of the China-Africa Center at the Africa Policy Institute, told the Global Times.
FOCAC has elevated China-Africa development cooperation to new heights, boosting investment and financing in Africa. In addition, it has introduced tariff exemption measures for more African products and supported Africa's economic diversification, industrialization and processing industry development. FOCAC has also strengthened political dialogue and high-level exchanges, allowing China to share its governance experience with African countries, Mwaniki told the Global Times.
New technologies stimulate cooperation
Many African scholars have expressed hope for greater cooperation in high-tech fields between China and Africa.
“A significant portion of the telecommunications infrastructure currently in place on the continent was built, funded or implemented by China in less than 30 years. We hope that these companies that have already landed in China will bring more digital technology to Africa,” Mwangi Wachira, an adviser to the Kenyan government and former economist at the World Bank, told the Global Times on Friday. On China’s new energy vehicles, Wachira said that in terms of attracting foreign direct investment, the new energy sector is the fastest growing sector on the continent and is led by Chinese companies.
In the current context of global scientific and technological revolution and industrial change, technological cooperation and innovation are of great significance to promoting the transformation and upgrading of China-Africa industries, according to a report released by the China-Africa Business Council on Friday.
Currently, Africa's digital economy is worth $115 billion. In its report, Endeavor, a global network of entrepreneurs, predicts that by 2050, the continent's digital economy will reach $712 billion, which represents significant growth potential. This means that Chinese companies will share more digital technology achievements to promote the connectivity of digital infrastructure construction, the report said.
Innovations in financial cooperation, including promoting the internationalization of the yuan and helping African countries develop inclusive financing, are also underway, the report said.
“China-Africa cooperation is important because the world needs more than one point of view. The world must be truly multilateral. We want a multipolar world. The collaboration between Africa and China is helping to create this multipolar world. It is a world that gives Africa every hope that its voice will be heard,” Wachira said.
“Through this summit, the profound friendship between China and Africa will be further strengthened, and a more active voice will be raised in the arena of global governance under the leadership of the Global South to strive to provide more development opportunities for developing countries,” Song Wei, a professor at the School of International Relations and Diplomacy at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times.
