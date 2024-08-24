PM Modi-led cabinet approves unified pension scheme for government employees, offering guaranteed minimum pension





Image source: PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cabinet Decisions: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Saturday (August 24) approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees, which provides guaranteed minimum pension and family pension. The milestone measure aims to provide guaranteed pension, family pension and guaranteed minimum pension to central and state government employees. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the information at the press briefing after the cabinet meeting. He said the Centre had constituted a committee that held over 100 meetings with several leading organisations including the RBI and the World Bank. Based on the committee's recommendation, the UPS project was approved in the Cabinet meeting on Saturday. Unified pension scheme to benefit 23 million government employees Around 230,000 central government employees would benefit from the UPS, the minister said, adding that they will have the option to choose between the new pension scheme and the UPS. “The Union Cabinet today approved the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for government employees providing assured pension…50% assured pension is the first pillar of the scheme…the second pillar will be assured family pension…Around 2.3 crore central government employees would benefit from the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS)…Employees will have the option to choose between NPS and UPS,” he said. Unified pension scheme approved after consultation with RBI, World Bank “Government employees have been demanding changes in the national pension schemes. For this, Prime Minister Modi has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan. This committee has held over 100 meetings with different organisations and almost all states. There is a difference between the way Prime Minister Modi works and the way the opposition works. Unlike the opposition, Prime Minister Modi believes in holding extensive consultations. After prolonged consultations with everyone, including the Reserve Bank of India and the World Bank, the committee has recommended a unified pension scheme. Today, the Union Cabinet has approved this unified pension scheme, and it will be implemented in the future,” he said. Options for Central and State Government Employees According to the Centre, central government employees will have the option to decide whether they want to remain in the National Pension Scheme (NPS) or join the unified pension scheme. State government employees can also opt for the new unified pension scheme. “If adopted by state governments too, it could benefit over 90 crore government employees who are currently in the National Pension Scheme,” the government said. The UPS scheme will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The cost of implementing the scheme will be Rs 6,250 crore in the first year. The UPS scheme will be applicable to all those who retired under the NPS from 2004 onwards. The UPS provisions will apply to former NPS retirees (who have already reached retirement).

Arrears for the past period will be paid with interest at the PPF rates.

UPS will be offered as an option to employees. Current and future employees will have the opportunity to join NPS or UPS. The choice, once made, will be final.

The contribution of employees will not increase. The government will pay an additional contribution for the implementation of the UPS system.

The government contribution was increased from 14 to 18.5%. Main strengths of the unified pension scheme Guaranteed pension: 50% of the average basic salary received during the last 12 months preceding retirement for a minimum period of service of 25 years. Proportional for a shorter period of service up to a minimum of 10 years of service.

Family pension insured: 60% of the employee's pension immediately before his death.

Minimum Guaranteed Pension: Rs 10,000 per month as retirement after at least 10 years of service.

Payment of a lump sum upon retirement in addition to the gratuity. 1/10th of the monthly emolument (salary + DA) on the retirement date for each semester of service completed. This payment will not reduce the amount of the insured pension. PM Modi reacts to Cabinet decision on UPS Prime Minister Modi addressed X and said that the UPS ensures “dignity and financial security of government employees”. “We are proud of the hard work of all government employees who contribute significantly to national progress. The unified pension scheme ensures the dignity and financial security of government employees, in line with our commitment to their well-being and a secure future,” he said.

