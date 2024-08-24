Trump Hones Message At Arizona Rally : NPR





Trump is speaking at his first rally since the Democratic convention, giving him a chance to hone his message now that Harris is the official nominee.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Former President Trump wrapped up his week of campaigning with a raucous rally in suburban Phoenix, Arizona, this afternoon. NPR's Ben Giles is on the scene right now and joins us now. Hey, Ben.

BEN GILES, BYLINE: Hello.

CHANG: Hello. OK, Trump has been honing his message against Vice President Harris, often lamenting that he's no longer running against President Biden. What did people in Arizona hear from Trump today about Harris?

GILES: It’s worth noting that Trump is holding this rally in the same venue where Harris’ campaign held a rally two weeks ago, so Trump and other Republicans have made plenty of dismissive remarks about crowd sizes and false claims of AI-generated footage of Democratic rallies. Trump also spent a lot of time harping on his new nickname for Harris, Comrade Kamala, while mispronouncing her first name, as usual. But Trump began his speech today by making overtures to independent voters and disaffected Democrats, claiming that they are joining his cause like wildfire. To bolster that claim, Trump brought in Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who just hours before this rally announced in Phoenix that he was suspending his campaign and endorsing Trump.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Tonight, I'm very pleased to welcome a man who has been an incredible advocate for so many of the values ​​that we all share — and we've shared them for a long time.

GILES: Trump thanked Kennedy for his kind words after the assassination attempt on him a month ago. Trump also promised that, if elected, he would establish a new independent Presidential Commission on Assassination Attempts to study not only the assassination attempt on him, but also to release all sealed documents related to the assassination of Kennedy's uncle, President John F. Kennedy.

CHANG: Huh. Okay, well, what did Kennedy say about why he supports Trump? Because, I mean, it wasn't that long ago that Kennedy tried to run in the Democratic presidential primary, right?

GILES: That's right. And Kennedy acknowledged that there were a lot of things that separated him from Trump. But he said that in a meeting in Florida a few weeks after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, he and the former president focused on, quote, “the issues that unite us.” That included issues that were important to Kennedy, like food security and ending what he called the epidemic of chronic disease.

(EXCERPT FROM ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ROBERT F KENNEDY JR: Our children are the sickest and most ill in the world. Don't you want healthy children?

(APPLAUSE)

KENNEDY: And you don't want chemicals removed from our food supply?

(APPLAUSE)

KENNEDY: And don't you want regulatory agencies to be immune to corporate corruption?

(APPLAUSE)

KENNEDY: And that's what President Trump told me he wanted.

GILES: Trump and Kennedy reportedly continued to say that Trump would make America healthy again. I should point out here that we have no evidence that American children are the sickest in the world, and Kennedy has a history of spreading conspiracy theories about health, particularly vaccines.

CHANG: That's right. What impact do you think Kennedy's support could have on this race, particularly in the key states?

GILES: Right now, Kennedy is taking steps to get his name off the ballot in states like Arizona, where it's widely believed that an RFK candidacy would get him more votes than Harris. But it's not clear that his supporters will support Trump as well. Polls show Trump gaining about a one-point advantage in key states because of Kennedy's withdrawal.

CHANG: This is NPR's Ben Giles in suburban Phoenix. Thanks very much, Ben.

GILES: Thank you.

