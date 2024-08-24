DAN HODGES: Will Boris Johnson become the Tory kingmaker or queenmaker?

Carrie Johnson has returned to the political spotlight. The wife of the former Conservative prime minister is assisting Robert Jenrick in his bid to take over the Conservative Party. Carrie is helping Rob, a Jenrick ally told me. She is making calls for him.

As the race to replace Rishi Sunak continues throughout the summer, this represents a significant development. So far, much of the focus has been on the 121 Conservative MPs who will determine the final list that will be presented to party members in October.

But in the campaigns of the six candidates Jenrick, James Cleverly, Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, Priti Patel and Mel Stride, increasing attention is being paid to the blond from Cincinnati who is seriously ploughing his plough on the retired statesman circuit.

For some conservatives, Boris remains the kingmaker or queenmaker

Boris is the endorsement everyone wants, a former minister told me. He has not yet been directly involved in the race. But he is watching it. And if it is close, he could yet prove to be the kingmaker.

Johnson's friends say he has no intention of directly supporting anyone at this stage. But they do not rule out some form of intervention.

And some of his former Westminster colleagues still believe he could quietly swing the electoral balance.

He won't come out yet, someone told me. But if the last two candidates come forward, he might well give his preference to someone he particularly likes.

This is why some candidates eager to take his place at the head of the Conservative Party have tried, in a not too subtle way, to court him.

As well as making it known that Mrs Johnson was quietly lobbying on his behalf, Jenrick announced last week that he would like to see Johnson play a role in his shadow cabinet.

Yes. I think we need the best people available within the Conservative family to be on the ground, he said. To help us be a strong opposition, to hold Keir Starmer to account for all the failings we are already seeing and, ultimately, to win the next general election.

This invitation to serve the Jenrick team was greeted with ridicule by some opponents.

This is crazy! scoffed one MP who supports a Jenrick rival. Everyone knows Boris only wants one job. The idea that he would take something as party chairman, going around the local associations on the rubber chicken circuit, is crazy.

Another rival pointed to a statement Jenrick made during the crisis that ultimately cost Johnson the prime ministership.

“It has become painfully clear that we are failing to provide the coherence, cohesion and leadership that the country needs and deserves in these difficult times,” Jenrick wrote in a Facebook post in July 2022.

If we continue on this path, we risk doing lasting damage to the Conservative Party's reputation for competence and good government.

In response, Jenricks' aides say their team has since realised that the British political system needs the kind of upheaval that only disruptors like Johnson can deliver.

I also understand that a number of Johnson's biggest one-off donors have decided to back Jenrick and will be publicly endorsing him in the coming weeks.

But the former interior minister, a former Ozempic user, is by no means the only contender hoping that the former prime minister will lay his hands on him.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, who is said to have returned to the political scene

Priti Patel and James Cleverly are two of Johnson's true political allies and both remain in close contact with him.

The latter had lunch with him just before the election and is one of the few senior Conservatives to have supported Johnson during his political woes. When Johnson tried to make a comeback after Liz Truss's fall, Cleverly backed him, saying: “The last few weeks have shown that being prime minister is tough and there is no other job in government like it. I know Boris has learned from his time at 10 Downing Street and will ensure that the focus is on the needs of the country from day one.”

Patel has also supported his former boss, refusing to join those calling for his resignation and turning down the opportunity to serve in the cabinets of his two successors.

She attended his 60th birthday party in June and appears to stay in regular contact via text message.

Some other candidates, however, are a little more circumspect.

An ally of Badenoch told me she was a great admirer of Johnson and had been happy to serve under him. But she added insistently that if he wanted to return to the political limelight, he should run for parliament like everyone else.

Johnson's allies, meanwhile, believe Badenoch played a direct role in his downfall and see his bid for the presidency as the culmination of a coordinated coup involving his political ally Michael Gove.

Some MPs told me last week that they thought Carrie Johnson's informal lobbying for Jenrick might even be part of a more concerted Block Badenoch operation.

Tom Tugendhat is keeping his distance even more. In the 2022 leadership election, those running to succeed Johnson were asked whether they thought the outgoing prime minister was honest. Badenoch, Sunak, Truss and Penny Mordaunt dithered. Tugendhat simply shook his head and said no.

Asked about Johnson last week, Tugendhat said: “Look, he's an incredible communicator… I don't know what he wants to do in the future, but I'm sure he's going to make his voice heard.”

The increasingly tortuous courtship ritual surrounding the Conservatives' prodigal prime minister is evidently driven primarily by self-interest.

Every candidate knows that Boris remains popular with a large part of the electorate and is keen to secure his imprimatur.

But it also reflects a deeper debate that is helping to frame the leadership contest and the future direction of the Conservative Party. Some Conservative MPs believe Johnson is key to any fightback, particularly in Red Wall constituencies where Reform UK gobbled up their votes in July.

But others fear he represents everything voters hate about their party.

Particularly in constituencies where they lost votes to the Liberal Democrats.

One shadow cabinet member even drew a dark parallel with events across the Atlantic. “It’s time to leave Boris alone,” they told me, “because if we hang on to him, we’re going to start turning into a British version of the Republicans and Trump. We’ll never be able to get rid of him and move on.”

But for some Conservatives, Boris Johnson remains the kingmaker and queenmaker. Whether he actually is or not may well determine much of the party's fate.