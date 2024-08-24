After Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, a question arises: Do kyiv and the West really want India to play a mediating role with Russia?

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on the train journey from Warsaw to Kyiv, Jesus’ words in the Sermon on the Mount perhaps best summed up his noble undertaking. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” (Matthew 5:9) Modi is one of the few world leaders to have visited both Moscow and Kyiv. He has consistently advocated diplomacy and dialogue to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Indeed, Modi told Putin in a face-to-face meeting in Uzbekistan in September 2022 that this was not an era of war. It was as clear, if indirect, an expression of disapproval of Russia’s actions as possible; especially since it came from a leader who must look after his country’s interests while also desiring peace and respect for international law.

The dichotomy between Prime Minister Modi’s desire for peace and justice in Ukraine and the constraints of India’s deep interests in Russia has been visible since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These constraints can once again be observed in the India-Ukraine joint statement on his visit to kyiv.

Consider: In the section entitled Ensuring a Comprehensive, Just and Lasting Peace, paragraph 6 notes that Prime Minister Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their willingness to cooperate further in upholding the principles of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, such as respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard. Paragraph 7 reinforces India’s commitment to international law. It states that the Indian side reiterated its principled position and emphasis on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as part of which India participated in the Ukraine Peace Summit held in Burgenstock, Switzerland in June 2024. These are formal and de jure positions held by India.

Modi clearly abandons these de jure formulations and the quest for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace when he moves towards the possible and practical solution to end the war in paragraph 11: “Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will be widely accepted and contribute to an early restoration of peace. He reiterated India’s readiness to contribute in every possible way to facilitate an early return of peace.”

The last sentence of paragraph 11 makes it clear that India is willing to get involved in the search for peace in Ukraine. It is at this point that Indian foreign policy must make a realistic assessment of the situation, to find out whether Ukraine and its Western partners want India to go beyond simply pressuring Russia to end its aggression.

They obviously want, as Zelenskyy said, India to stop buying Russian oil so that it will suffer economic hardship. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s explanations of why India bought Russian oil are unlikely to silence Kiev. India clearly believes it can do more to convince Putin to reverse the steps he took in February 2022.

There is a historical parallel that goes back four decades to what the West and Ukraine expect from India today. This parallel is found in the situation that arose in Afghanistan after the Soviet invasion of that country on Christmas Eve 1979. India was deeply unhappy with the Russian action but, as today, did not publicly criticize Russia. In the mid-1980s, as India-US relations warmed and it became clear that Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev wanted to withdraw from a bleeding ulcer, the US urged Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to use his influence on Russia to hold firm to its intention to withdraw. However, when India wanted to have a say in a post-Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, it virtually told it not to intervene.

The war in Ukraine has had negative repercussions for the Global South and has international geopolitical implications involving the US and China. However, it is fundamentally a European war. It has upended the European security architecture. While there is no doubt that the current era is fundamentally different from that of the Cold War and that India has also fundamentally changed economically and in terms of power projection, the question is whether the Western powers and Ukraine want significant Indian intervention or initiative in the search for peace. Some Indian analysts seem to think that this may be the case. However, Zelensky’s public remarks give no indication of this.

The fact is that on the Ukraine issue, the United States and its allies on the one hand, and China and Russia on the other, are in conflict. Ultimately, it is up to them to unblock them. Do they see a role for other powers, including India? There is no suggestion that they want India and others to do anything other than condemn Russian action and exert economic pressure.

Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Ukraine. The fact is that Indo-Ukrainian relations got off to a bad start. It is perhaps forgotten that Ukraine supplied Pakistan with over 300 T-80 battle tanks despite India’s vigorous objections. Ukraine was also one of the few countries to use the word “condemned” to refer to India’s 1998 nuclear tests. Naturally, this cast a shadow over relations. Arguably, these tests should not have had a long-term negative impact on bilateral relations, but India’s response to Russia’s action in Crimea also hampered the effective development of ties.

The writer is a former diplomat