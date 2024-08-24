Iriana Jokowi hands over baby care package to Posyandu Asoka VIIA Makassar





PLUZ.ID, MAKASSAR – First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo and members of the Solidarity Action Organization of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Era (OASE KIM) visited the Asoka VIIA Posyandu in Parang Tambung Village, Tamalate District, Makassar City, Friday (23/8/2024). This visit is part of a series of activities organized by the First Lady in Makassar to see first-hand the maternal and child health program in Makassar. During her visit, Iriana was accompanied by the Chairwoman of the TP PKK of Makassar City, Indira Jusuf Ismail, who also paid great attention to improving the quality of Posyandu services in Makassar. At Posyandu Asoka VIIA, Iriana Joko Widodo was enthusiastically received by local residents, especially mothers who regularly use Posyandu's services to monitor their children's health. Not to mention, their children were also excited to welcome the First Lady by wearing traditional South Sulawesi clothes, Bodo clothes. The presence of the First Lady was also a special moment for the posyandu cadres and local residents. They feel that they have moral support and motivation to continue to increase their participation in supporting public health, especially in maintaining the health of mothers and children. On this occasion, Iriana and the OASE KIM team took the time to engage with the local community regarding the use of Posyandu services. Apart from this, Iriana also distributed a number of baby kits to the children. The contents include toiletries and a body temperature thermometer. Meanwhile, TP PKK Makassar City Chairwoman Indira Jusuf Ismail, who also accompanied Iriana, stressed the importance of collaboration between different parties to improve health services in Posyandu. According to him, the visit of the First Lady is a clear proof that the central government really cares about the welfare of the community, especially in the area of ​​maternal and child health. Indira also expressed her gratitude for the First Lady's visit, which she considered a very significant form of support and attention for the Posyandu cadres. With this visit, Indira hopes that all executives will be more motivated to continue improving their services and their concern for the community. The First Lady's visit today certainly brings new enthusiasm for all of us to continue to collaborate to provide the best service to the community. “We, from the PKK of Makassar City, will of course continue, together with the Makassar City Government, to strive to improve the quality of Posyandu services throughout Makassar City,” he explained. (***)

