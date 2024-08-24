Al-Monitor: Turkey to host regional summit on multi-billion dollar development road project









Shafaq News/Turkey will host a crucial summit with Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on August 29, aimed at advancing the multi-billion dollar development road project, which aims to connect the Iraqi port of Basra to Turkey and beyond via an extensive rail and road network, according to a report by the US-based Al-Monitor news website. Turkey will host a four-party summit with Iraqi, Qatari and Emirati officials on August 29 to discuss the Development Road Project, a multi-billion dollar initiative that aims to connect the Iraqi port of Basra on the Persian Gulf to Turkey via a 1,275-kilometer rail and road network. Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu confirmed the meeting, saying that relevant ministers from the four countries will gather at the historic Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul. The summit will bring together key decision-makers and important decisions will be made, Uraloglu told Turkish state broadcaster TRT. He also revealed that Qatar and the United Arab Emirates were potential investors in the $20 billion project, which was formalized during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Baghdad in April. According to Al-Monitor's report, the project will connect the Basra al-Faw port, currently under construction, to Turkey, in an effort to reduce the cost and time of trade between China and Europe. The Iraqi government sees the development route as a crucial link for international trade, particularly energy trade, given that Iraq is home to about 10% of the world's oil reserves. According to estimates, the new route could reduce transport times between Shanghai and Rotterdam from 33 days to 15 days, providing an alternative to the Suez Canal. Turkish academic Nejat Tamzok highlighted the strategic importance of the project in a recent essay for Eurasia Review, noting that “the development route includes not only transportation infrastructure but also energy and communication transmission lines. It is expected to provide a faster trade route between China and Europe.” However, Tamzok stressed that the project faces stiff competition from other global initiatives, including China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the US-backed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Iran also has competing plans to develop its ports as regional trade hubs, which could challenge the success of the Development Road. Iran is concerned about any project that could diminish its political and economic influence, Tamzok wrote, adding that Iraq is not part of China’s regional transportation network, making Turkey’s goal of becoming a direct corridor between China and Europe even more crucial. The report also claims that the upcoming summit follows a series of diplomatic efforts between Iraq and Turkey aimed at improving bilateral relations. Erdogan’s visit to Baghdad, his first in 14 years, resulted in agreements on energy, trade and water sharing. Last week, Turkey and Iraq also signed a historic military cooperation agreement, further strengthening ties between the two nations. The ongoing military campaign against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), based in northern Iraq, is a key aspect of Turkey's regional strategy. Ankara has stressed that eliminating PKK militants in Iraq is essential to the success of the development road project and called on Baghdad to fully support its efforts against the PKK. Analysts, however, remain cautious about the long-term prospects for Turkish-Iraqi cooperation. Turkey and Iraq have signed numerous agreements in the past, but many of them have not been fully implemented, said Arzu Yilmaz, an associate professor at Hewler Kurdistan University in Erbil. Yilmaz expressed skepticism about the viability of the Development Road, especially given the unresolved issues surrounding the Kirkuk-Yumurtalik oil pipeline, which has been shut down since March 2023 following an international court ruling against Turkey. The sharing of water resources between Iraq and Turkey is another unresolved issue, as Iraq faces severe droughts while Turkey controls the sources of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. Despite ongoing negotiations, no final agreement on sharing water resources has yet been reached. As the August 29 summit approaches, participating countries should address these challenges and seek concrete steps to advance the development road project. Disclaimer: The views presented by the author do not necessarily reflect the official views of Shafaq News Agency.

