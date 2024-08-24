Politics
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine | India News
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday began a visit to war-torn Ukraine, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit the country since its independence in 1991.
Amid escalating global tensions and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Modi's visit signalled India's changing role on the global stage, as highlighted by various international media outlets.
The trip was marked by the signing of key agreements and the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance. Prime Minister Modi also underlined India's commitment to peace, balanced diplomacy and global cooperation.
Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Modi's visit to war-torn Ukraine:
India, Ukraine sign agreements
Prime Minister Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy finalized several agreements during their meeting, covering areas such as agriculture, food industry, regulation of medical products and cultural cooperation.
Amid the sound of war sirens, Modi arrived in kyiv on a special train from Poland and was greeted by Ukraine's first deputy prime minister.
During his meeting with President Zelensky, Modi underlined India's firm stance in favour of peace in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. He said India has not been neutral since the beginning and has chosen to stand firmly in favour of peace.
The Indian prime minister also paid tribute to the children who lost their lives in the Russo-Ukrainian war. He offered silent prayers and laid a doll at a memorial, alongside President Zelensky, who laid a teddy bear at the site.
India gives emergency aid in the form of BHISHM cubes to Ukraine
One of the highlights of Modi's visit to Ukraine was the unveiling of the BHISHM cubes, part of the Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri (BHISHM), which were designed to provide trauma care. These cubes, developed under the Aarogya Maitri project, were formally handed over to Ukraine by India. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed that ten BHISHM cubes, which contain 22 tonnes of medical support equipment and ten generator sets, were handed over.
India's energy purchases from Russia under scrutiny
India's recent energy purchases from Russia were also discussed. Jaishankar mentioned that Modi had explained to the Ukrainian side that the tight energy market, resulting from sanctions against several producers, required reasonable and stable prices for the benefit of the global economy.
Modi also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace during his visit, paying tribute to a statue of Gandhi in kyiv's Oasis of Peace park. On social media, Modi spoke of the universal relevance of Gandhi's ideals, expressing hope that people continue to follow his path.
Global coverage of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine
International media outlets have covered Ukrainian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit extensively, pondering its broader implications. Reuters observed that Modi’s visit to kyiv resembled his recent trip to Moscow, where he advocated for peace and displayed a cordial relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
This approach has reportedly caused some discontent in Ukraine, particularly after a Russian missile struck a children's hospital on the very day of Modi's meeting with Putin.
The BBC noted that one of Modi's first stops in Ukraine was at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine during World War II, where he visited an exhibit commemorating the 570 Ukrainian children believed to have died since Russia's invasion. On social media, Modi expressed deep sadness at the loss of these young lives, writing that conflicts are particularly devastating for children and offered his condolences to the affected families. He also laid teddy bears at a memorial and observed a minute of silence.
The Associated Press suggested that Modi's visit could be seen as an attempt to strike a more balanced stance after perceptions of a pro-Russian leaning. Analysts cited by the agency said the visit could mark the beginning of a more nuanced dialogue between India, Ukraine and Europe.
Ukrainian analyst Yurii Bohdanov, quoted by AP, noted that while building strong relations with India would be a long and difficult process, India's support for Ukraine's peace strategy could increase Kiev's chances of gaining broader international support, particularly among countries in the Global South, where India is seen as a key player alongside China.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, quoted by the New York Times, described Modi's visit as a significant diplomatic achievement for Ukraine. Kuleba stressed that Ukraine wants to demonstrate balanced and respectful relations with neutral countries, even in the midst of the ongoing conflict. Although Ukraine is not seeking India's mediation in possible peace talks, maintaining a dialogue with India is considered vital.
First published: August 24, 2024 | 2:08 p.m. EAST
