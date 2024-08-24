Foo Fighters deny letting Donald Trump use their song at RFK Jr. rally





Foo Fighters have denied allowing former President Donald Trump to use their song at a rally with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Friday night.

At a news conference Friday, Kennedy Jr. announced he was suspending his presidential campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. “In my heart, I no longer believe I have a realistic path to electoral victory,” Kennedy said. “I cannot in good conscience ask my staff and volunteers to continue to work long hours or ask my donors to continue to give, when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House.”

Later that day, Trump invited RFK Jr. on stage at a rally in Arizona, and Kennedy joined Trump on stage to the Foo Fighters' anthem “My Hero.”

But the rock band denied ever allowing the Trump campaign to use its song, offering only a word to X user @WUTangKids when asked if the band had let Trump use “My Hero” for RFK Jr.'s introduction.

“No,” replied the band, whose founder Dave Grohl has already called Trump a “big jerk.”

The band later shared a screenshot of the response on their main account, adding: “Let's be clear.”

A spokesperson for the band told Billboard, “The Foo Fighters were not asked for permission, and if they had been, they would not have granted it.” The spokesperson said “appropriate action is being taken” against the campaign and that all royalties collected from the song's use will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.

However, in a statement shared with Newsweek, Trump's campaign denied that the song was released without permission. “We have permission to release the song. The Foo Fighters or their spokesperson have no idea what they are talking about and are engaging in false outrage,” Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said.

Newsweek has reached out to the Foo Fighters for comment via Instagram.

This is the second time this week — and the third time this month — that the Trump campaign has taken issue with artists for using their music without permission.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Trump made headlines after allegedly using a Foo Fighters song at his rally without permission. Former U.S. President Donald Trump on August 23, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. Trump made headlines after allegedly using a Foo Fighters song at his rally without permission. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Beyoncé's record label and music publisher sent a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign over the use of her song “Freedom” in a 13-second video posted to Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung's X-rated account showing the former president getting off a plane. The post was later deleted.

Kamala Harris had already been using the song with permission for weeks.

This follows the filing by attorneys for the estate of Isaac Hayes of a copyright infringement notice and threat of legal action against the Trump campaign for its use of Hayes' “Hold On, I'm Coming” at multiple Trump rallies without permission between 2022 and 2024.

Trump's History of Using 'Unauthorized' Music

Meanwhile, other artists have also taken steps to prevent Trump from using their music at his rallies, including Celine Dion, who earlier this month spoke out against the use of her song “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized use of the video, recording, musical performance and image of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” reads a statement posted on Dion’s X account.

“This use is in no way authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the statement added, ending with a question to the Trump campaign: “… And really, THIS song?”

Artists including Adele, Neil Young, the Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Queen, Elton John, the Rolling Stones, as well as Johnny Marr, Sinéad O'Connor, Pharrell Williams and the estates of Tom Petty, Prince and David Bowie have also opposed Trump's use of their music at his rallies.

Legal notice

“Unauthorized use of songs at political rallies or campaigns is extremely concerning for artists because it can be misinterpreted as the artist endorsing a candidate and their positions,” Larry Iser, managing partner of the law firm KHIKS, told Newsweek last week.

He added that when political campaigns use artists' songs without permission, their lawyers should send a letter to rally organizers warning them that it is “not acceptable to use the songs.”

“Artists should write to Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI) or the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers asking them to remove their song. They should also ask their legal representatives to send cease and desist letters to political organizations, urging them to take immediate action and informing them of the legal consequences they could face if they fail to comply.”

“It is also worth making these actions public on social networks, to make them known to the general public,” he said.

Iser said artists should also “consider continuing the campaign for the right of publicity and false endorsement under the Lanham Act,” which aims to end intellectual property theft.

Updated 8/24/2024 at 9:45 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with comments from the Trump campaign.

