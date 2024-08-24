Appreciating President Joko Widodo's acceleration of infrastructure and human resource development





By: Gavin Asadit )* President Joko Widodo, since the beginning of his term, has made infrastructure development and human resource (HR) development a top priority on the national agenda. In his speech on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget Plan (RAPBN) 2025, President Jokowi highlighted the significant achievements in these two sectors, which have had a positive impact on the economy and the well-being of the Indonesian people. It is important to appreciate this achievement to understand how President Jokowi’s vision and policies have changed the development landscape of Indonesia over the past decade.

One of the main pillars of President Jokowi’s agenda is the acceleration of infrastructure development. In his speech, the President highlighted several important achievements that demonstrate the government’s commitment to improving and expanding infrastructure networks throughout Indonesia. These achievements include the construction of toll roads, ports, and airports that connect various regions of the archipelago. Good infrastructure not only accelerates the mobility of goods and services, but also supports regional economic development.

President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo said that Indonesia has successfully overcome various serious challenges, from the Covid-19 pandemic, global geopolitical turmoil to climate change. Despite a number of uncertainties, Indonesia's political and economic situation remains stable and capable of sustainable growth. Indonesia's economic growth is still maintained at around 5 percent, which is higher than the global average growth rate of 3.4 percent.

One of the major projects is the construction of the Trans-Sumatra Toll Road, which connects the northern tip to the southern tip of Sumatra Island. This toll road has helped reduce travel time and logistics costs, while opening up new economic opportunities for communities along the toll corridor. The same goes for the construction of new ports and the development of airports, which play a crucial role in improving connectivity and facilitating international trade.

In addition to these national strategic projects, the government is also focusing on developing basic infrastructure such as drinking water supply, sanitation and energy. Through various programs, such as the Healthy Indonesia Program and the Smart Indonesia Program, people's access to these basic services is increasing, which helps improve the quality of life and well-being.

In addition to infrastructure, human resource development is also the priority of the Jokowi government. President Jokowi, in his speech, stressed the importance of investing in education and training as the key to the nation's progress. Over the past decade, the government has launched various education and training programs aimed at improving the skills and competencies of Indonesian workers.

One of the top programs is the Smart Indonesia Card (KIP) and Pre-Employment Card. KIP provides educational assistance to students from disadvantaged families, ensuring that they have access to quality education. On the other hand, the Pre-Employment Card provides vocational training and financial assistance to those who want to improve their skills or move to a more promising employment sector.

Investment in higher education and training is also reflected in the increase in the number of quality universities and vocational schools across Indonesia. The government has worked with various parties, including the private sector and international institutions, to ensure that educational programmes meet the needs of a changing job market.

At the same time, economic stability and social welfare have improved significantly. During the decade of Jokowi's administration, Indonesia has successfully addressed various global and domestic economic challenges through smart and planned policies. Stable economic growth and effective inflation control have helped increase people's purchasing power and reduce poverty levels.

The government’s efforts in infrastructure development and human resource development not only impact the economic sector, but also the quality of life of the community. Better infrastructure facilitates access to health and education services, while investments in human resources ensure that the Indonesian workforce is prepared to meet the challenges of the global labor market.

Previously, Chairman of the People's Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia (DPR RI), Puan Maharani, expressed his great appreciation for the government's development achievements and fully supported the continued development of the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago. Likewise, Deputy Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly of the Republic of Indonesia (MPR RI), Ahmad Muzani, said that his party was grateful for the extraordinary leadership and performance of President Joko Widodo's 10-year term, which made Indonesia experience many difficulties. development, both developments in the fields of infrastructure and economic development, law, and the completion of various people's prosperity programs.

This achievement shows that investing in infrastructure and human resources is not just a short-term measure, but is the foundation for sustainable economic growth and societal prosperity in the future. Given this achievement, we can rightly thank President Jokowi for his leadership and vision to move Indonesia forward.

Looking to the future, it is important to continue and expand these achievements with the same commitment. With the support and active participation of all elements of society, President Jokowi's development vision can continue to be realized, leading Indonesia to even brighter progress. )* The author is an observer of social and community issues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediadayak.id/mengapresiasi-percepatan-pembangunan-infrastruktur-dan-sdm-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos