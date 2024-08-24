Politics
It is time for the rapprochement between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party to end.
Martin Shipton
How long can we expect the current love-in between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party to last?
There is surely something quite disconcerting about the way Labour politicians in the Senedd are acting like cheerleaders for the new Westminster government.
We are, of course, in uncharted territory. The last time a new Labour government (and incidentally, a new one) came to power was in 1997, two years before the creation of what was then the National Assembly. After Tony Blair’s landslide victory, Labour’s aim in Wales was to win the referendum that kicked off devolution two years later.
Without an Assembly, there was no forum for ideological confrontation between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party. In fact, the Welsh Labour Party could not really be said to exist, except as a bureaucratic convenience.
Complex
Twenty-five years on, the relationship between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party is much more complex. The referendum was won, albeit narrowly, and after a period of running-in, the Welsh government led by Rhodri Morgan adopted the concept of “clear red water” under which New Labour ideas such as the partial privatisation of public services were largely rejected.
Later we saw the development of clear green water, as Welsh Labour adopted nationalist rhetoric and, to some extent, policies. It shamelessly stole the “Standing up for Wales” mantra that Plaid Cymru had been using for decades.
During the long Conservative years that began in 2010, we became accustomed to hearing Welsh Labour members complain about the slights they were being subjected to by Westminster. This attitude intensified after Brexit, when Boris Johnson launched an open campaign to strip the Senedd of hard-won powers.
Mark Drakeford’s Welsh government did what it could to push back against these attacks, often in collaboration with the SNP’s First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Many Plaid Cymru supporters saw the merits of their actions and, to some extent, saw the Welsh government as an entity worthy of support.
Chaos
Mark Drakeford's departure was followed by the chaos of Vaughan Gething's brief spell as prime minister, when high politics took a back seat and the implications of his behaviour took precedence.
The general election has taken place and we now have a Labour government with an overwhelming majority and a new First Minister in Eluned Morgan. It is summer, of course, but it is not as if nothing is happening. Yet despite concerns about some of the decisions taken by the Labour government in Westminster, the Labour government in Cardiff has so far been reluctant to take a stand on behalf of the Welsh people.
The removal of the winter fuel payment for pensioners who are not claiming Pension Credit or its equivalent will have a disproportionate impact in Wales, where thousands of people are just above the threshold. As Jeff Jones, the former Labour leader of Bridgend Borough Council, said: “Everyone I meet talks about it. It’s a really stupid thing to do, but it’s very middle-class.” [running UK Labour]The problem is that they usually come from London. If they know any retirees, they are people on the street who have a million-dollar house or who have the same background as their parents: professionals, both have worked, good pensions.
They just don't understand the retired woman who gets a state pension and a small work pension and works as a carer. The result is that they are often taxed, don't get pension credit and pay full council tax. They have always voted Labour and are really angry.
Energy insecurity
To be fair, in response to a question from the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said: “The decision that the winter fuel payment will no longer be universal risks pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.”
She did, however, tone down the criticism, saying: “That is why I want to work closely with the new UK government on our shared ambition to tackle poverty to develop a permanent and effective form of protection for households in need” – implying that after an informal chat with Chancellor Rachel Reeves at 11 Downing Street, a solution will be easily found and aggrieved pensioners will get their money.
Unfortunately, any sensible person knows that this hope is futile. One can only imagine the level of outrage Mrs Hutts would have had the decision been taken by Conservative ministers.
At a broader level, Ms Reeves made it clear that because of the disastrous state of the public finances left by the previous Conservative government, there will be tax increases and spending cuts.
We already have an idea of what this means, as public bodies are telling us that specific services could be cut. Just the other day, Caerphilly council was talking about shelving the Llancaiach Fawr tourist and educational attraction – a Tudor manor house – and the iconic Blackwood Miners Institute concert hall. Both sites have managed to survive 14 years of Tory cuts.
Are Labour politicians really going to let them perish because of the even deeper cuts imposed by the new Labour government in Westminster?
Concern
But where are the expressions of concern from Labour politicians in Wales? The Labour leader on Caerphilly Borough Council talks about the need to make difficult choices. Is this really what senior Welsh Labour figures had in mind when they talked about the benefits that two Labour governments working together could bring to Wales? It seems that they are still basking in the euphoria of their election victory and do not realise that something is wrong.
Am I being too harsh? Alun Davies, Labour MP for Blaenau Gwent, thinks that may be the case. He said: “It’s only been 49 days since Keir Starmer was elected and it’s understandable that people don’t want to rock the boat immediately after 14 years of Tory rule. We’re in the running-in phase and we’re just moving into the governing phase.”
I am sure that Welsh Labour will be able to reassert its rights. We must accept that Wales is at a disadvantage compared to England and that cuts can therefore have a disproportionate impact.
Secondly, Wales is a little to the left of England and that has to be acknowledged. It wasn't really a problem during the Blair years, and I don't see why it would be today.
The bottom line is that we are going to fight a Senate election in 18 months and we need to offer the electorate something positive rather than more austerity.
The Welsh Conservatives have always been so deferential to the Conservative government in Westminster that they have been seen as clowns. I am sure that Welsh Labour will not fall into that trap.
One thing that worries me a lot at the moment is that in Scotland, the Scottish Minister Ian Murray is talking about legislating in the autumn to put the post-Brexit regional aid programme under the control of the UK Government rather than the Scottish Government. That is exactly what the Conservatives have done and it is a massive attack on devolution. That sort of thing must be opposed.
As events unfold over the coming months and years, it will be interesting to see how far Welsh Labour is prepared to assert itself in the face of a British Labour government whose instincts and priorities are likely to be different.
Support our nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee one month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
|
Sources
2/ https://nation.cymru/opinion/surely-its-time-for-the-love-in-between-welsh-labour-and-uk-labour-to-end/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- It is time for the rapprochement between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party to end.
- Appreciating President Joko Widodo's acceleration of infrastructure and human resource development
- RAAC: More than 2,000 homes could be demolished across England | UK News
- Word of the week: Tennis. Let's serve up a Grand Slam of court terms | Columnists
- China, UK must be able to talk frankly and cooperate, Starmer tells Xi
- Foo Fighters deny letting Donald Trump use their song at RFK Jr. rally
- Here are the highlights of PM Modi's meeting with Zelensky in Ukraine | India News
- Al-Monitor: Turkey to host regional summit on multi-billion dollar development road project
- Indian hockey team had the quality and calibre to play in Paris Olympics final: Sreejesh | Hockey News
- Southport victim's family hold funeral for 7-year-old daughter Elsie
- The New Year's earthquake that struck Noto City in Japan had two epicenters.
- US Open 2024 tennis | TV channel & live stream