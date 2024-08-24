It is time for the rapprochement between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party to end.

Martin Shipton

How long can we expect the current love-in between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party to last?

There is surely something quite disconcerting about the way Labour politicians in the Senedd are acting like cheerleaders for the new Westminster government.

We are, of course, in uncharted territory. The last time a new Labour government (and incidentally, a new one) came to power was in 1997, two years before the creation of what was then the National Assembly. After Tony Blair’s landslide victory, Labour’s aim in Wales was to win the referendum that kicked off devolution two years later.

Without an Assembly, there was no forum for ideological confrontation between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party. In fact, the Welsh Labour Party could not really be said to exist, except as a bureaucratic convenience.

Complex

Twenty-five years on, the relationship between the Welsh Labour Party and the British Labour Party is much more complex. The referendum was won, albeit narrowly, and after a period of running-in, the Welsh government led by Rhodri Morgan adopted the concept of “clear red water” under which New Labour ideas such as the partial privatisation of public services were largely rejected.

Later we saw the development of clear green water, as Welsh Labour adopted nationalist rhetoric and, to some extent, policies. It shamelessly stole the “Standing up for Wales” mantra that Plaid Cymru had been using for decades.

During the long Conservative years that began in 2010, we became accustomed to hearing Welsh Labour members complain about the slights they were being subjected to by Westminster. This attitude intensified after Brexit, when Boris Johnson launched an open campaign to strip the Senedd of hard-won powers.

Mark Drakeford’s Welsh government did what it could to push back against these attacks, often in collaboration with the SNP’s First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon. Many Plaid Cymru supporters saw the merits of their actions and, to some extent, saw the Welsh government as an entity worthy of support.

Chaos

Mark Drakeford's departure was followed by the chaos of Vaughan Gething's brief spell as prime minister, when high politics took a back seat and the implications of his behaviour took precedence.

The general election has taken place and we now have a Labour government with an overwhelming majority and a new First Minister in Eluned Morgan. It is summer, of course, but it is not as if nothing is happening. Yet despite concerns about some of the decisions taken by the Labour government in Westminster, the Labour government in Cardiff has so far been reluctant to take a stand on behalf of the Welsh people.

The removal of the winter fuel payment for pensioners who are not claiming Pension Credit or its equivalent will have a disproportionate impact in Wales, where thousands of people are just above the threshold. As Jeff Jones, the former Labour leader of Bridgend Borough Council, said: “Everyone I meet talks about it. It’s a really stupid thing to do, but it’s very middle-class.” [running UK Labour]The problem is that they usually come from London. If they know any retirees, they are people on the street who have a million-dollar house or who have the same background as their parents: professionals, both have worked, good pensions.

They just don't understand the retired woman who gets a state pension and a small work pension and works as a carer. The result is that they are often taxed, don't get pension credit and pay full council tax. They have always voted Labour and are really angry.

Energy insecurity

To be fair, in response to a question from the Welsh Conservative Senedd leader, Andrew RT Davies, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said: “The decision that the winter fuel payment will no longer be universal risks pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty.”

She did, however, tone down the criticism, saying: “That is why I want to work closely with the new UK government on our shared ambition to tackle poverty to develop a permanent and effective form of protection for households in need” – implying that after an informal chat with Chancellor Rachel Reeves at 11 Downing Street, a solution will be easily found and aggrieved pensioners will get their money.

Unfortunately, any sensible person knows that this hope is futile. One can only imagine the level of outrage Mrs Hutts would have had the decision been taken by Conservative ministers.

At a broader level, Ms Reeves made it clear that because of the disastrous state of the public finances left by the previous Conservative government, there will be tax increases and spending cuts.

We already have an idea of ​​what this means, as public bodies are telling us that specific services could be cut. Just the other day, Caerphilly council was talking about shelving the Llancaiach Fawr tourist and educational attraction – a Tudor manor house – and the iconic Blackwood Miners Institute concert hall. Both sites have managed to survive 14 years of Tory cuts.

Are Labour politicians really going to let them perish because of the even deeper cuts imposed by the new Labour government in Westminster?

Concern

But where are the expressions of concern from Labour politicians in Wales? The Labour leader on Caerphilly Borough Council talks about the need to make difficult choices. Is this really what senior Welsh Labour figures had in mind when they talked about the benefits that two Labour governments working together could bring to Wales? It seems that they are still basking in the euphoria of their election victory and do not realise that something is wrong.

Am I being too harsh? Alun Davies, Labour MP for Blaenau Gwent, thinks that may be the case. He said: “It’s only been 49 days since Keir Starmer was elected and it’s understandable that people don’t want to rock the boat immediately after 14 years of Tory rule. We’re in the running-in phase and we’re just moving into the governing phase.”

I am sure that Welsh Labour will be able to reassert its rights. We must accept that Wales is at a disadvantage compared to England and that cuts can therefore have a disproportionate impact.

Secondly, Wales is a little to the left of England and that has to be acknowledged. It wasn't really a problem during the Blair years, and I don't see why it would be today.

The bottom line is that we are going to fight a Senate election in 18 months and we need to offer the electorate something positive rather than more austerity.

The Welsh Conservatives have always been so deferential to the Conservative government in Westminster that they have been seen as clowns. I am sure that Welsh Labour will not fall into that trap.

One thing that worries me a lot at the moment is that in Scotland, the Scottish Minister Ian Murray is talking about legislating in the autumn to put the post-Brexit regional aid programme under the control of the UK Government rather than the Scottish Government. That is exactly what the Conservatives have done and it is a massive attack on devolution. That sort of thing must be opposed.

As events unfold over the coming months and years, it will be interesting to see how far Welsh Labour is prepared to assert itself in the face of a British Labour government whose instincts and priorities are likely to be different.