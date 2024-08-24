Narendra Modi in kyiv. What did the Indian Prime Minister say to Woodymyr Zeenski?







Russia's War Against Ukraine. Day 912 On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Another package of US military aid will arrive to Ukraine. Woodymyr Zeenski stressed that Narendra Modi's visit to kyiv was historic because it was the first time since Ukraine's independence that the Indian Prime Minister had come to this country. Modi will travel to Ukraine after visiting Poland, where he will meet President Andrzej Dud and Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The visit comes as Russian troops slowly advance into eastern Ukraine, approaching Pokrovsk, while Ukrainian troops attack Russia in the Kursk region, occupying nearly 100 towns in the process. The Indian prime minister will travel to Moscow in July, where he will meet Russian President Vadimir Putin. The Kiev authorities have criticized the visit.

Narendra Modi in Ukraine talks peace

The Indian Prime Minister said on Friday that he had come to kyiv as a defender of peace and called for dialogue between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible. – The way to a solution can be found only through dialogue and diplomacy. Without wasting time, we should move in this direction. Both sides should sit down together to find a way out of this crisis, he said. He asserted that India supports respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

