Donald Trump campaign payment for use of Foo Fighters song will go to Kamala Harris





Add the Foo Fighters to the growing list of musicians checked off by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s campaign. As expected, the former president was joined onstage Friday by former independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as part of their now-joint campaign plan to thwart Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ White House aspirations. Less expected was the Trump campaign’s decision to feature the alleged sexual assaulter (oh, sorry, I should clarify that I’m talking about RFK, Jr.) with the song My Hero, the Foo Fighters’ song celebrating the most ordinary among us.

At Friday’s event in Arizona, Kennedy confirmed that he would support Trump even though he has suspended but not ended his campaign, and suggested, according to the Associated Press, that Trump had offered him a job if he returned to the White House. The scion has not given up hope that he could still win the presidency, telling the Washington Post that if neither candidate wins 270 electoral votes, which is entirely possible — in fact, our polls today have them tied 269-269 — he could very well end up in the White House in a runoff election. So far, there has been no report of a reciprocal job offer from a potential President Kennedy to Trump.

As Kennedy took the stage Friday to formally seal the deal with Trump, the rally’s host, the Foo Fighters’ song “1998” blared over the speakers. Was the intention to convey that RFK was Trump’s hero, or vice versa? No one knows, but we do know that the Foo Fighters weren’t thrilled with the decision.

Via X (formerly Twitter), Foo Fighters posted a screenshot of an exchange between their account and that of another user, in which the Dave Grohl-led band confirmed that the Trump campaign did not have permission to use their song for campaign purposes.

In a statement reported by Entertainment Weekly and others, the band confirmed through a spokesperson that they were not asked for permission and that if they had been asked, they would not have granted it. All royalties generated from Trump's use of the song will go to the Harris-Tim Walz campaign, the spokesperson said.

The Foo Fighters aren't the first artists to distance themselves from the Trump campaign, nor is this the first time they've criticized a campaign for using the song in particular. Two weeks ago, Celine Dion called out the former president for his use of the Titanic theme song, “My Heart Will Go On,” saying at the time that she did not condone that use or any similar use.

And earlier this week, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung used Beyonce’s song “Freedom,” an anthem widely believed to have been authorized by the Harris campaign, as the soundtrack to a segment of the former president. After Beyonce’s camp reportedly threatened legal action, the video was removed. According to USA TODAY, other artists claiming Trump has co-opted their work include the Village People (Trump frequently uses their 1978 hit “YMCA”) and the estate of Isaac Hayes, which has demanded $3 million in royalties for unauthorized use of the Hayes-penned Sam & Dave classic “Hold On, I’m Comin.”

In 2008, the Foo Fighters faced a similar issue with song usage, this time during Republican Senator John McCain's unsuccessful campaign for the presidency of the United States. After McCain's campaign made “My Hero” its theme song, the band responded: “It is frustrating and infuriating that someone who claims to speak for the American people would repeatedly show such disrespect for creativity and intellectual property.”

The saddest part of all this is that My Hero was written as a celebration of the common man and his extraordinary potential, the Foo Fighters continued at the time. The fact that this song is appropriated without our knowledge and used in a way that perverts the original sentiment of the lyrics only tarnishes the song.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/hollywood/story/foo-fighters-donald-trump-rfk-jr-kamala-harris-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos