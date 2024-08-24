To Lam's rise to Vietnam's top 'spectacular'. Are we witnessing the emergence of a new authoritarian leader?

A new leader has quickly come to power in Vietnam and some are already comparing him to Xi Jinping.

Former public security minister To Lam, 67, takes on two of the four roles considered the “pillars” of the communist country's political system after a period of dramatic upheaval at the highest levels of government.

Mr Lam was sworn in as president in May after his predecessor resigned amid unspecified corruption allegations.

Earlier this month, he took over the country's top post as general secretary of the Communist Party, following the death of Nguyen Phu Trong who had held the position since 2011.

Nguyen Khac Giang, a Vietnam expert at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute think tank in Singapore, said Mr Lam's rise had been “spectacular”.

“A few months ago, he was just a minister,” Dr Giang said.

“NOW [he’s in a position] I would say it is similar to Xi Jinping's power in China, because he holds both the presidency and the general secretary position.

Huong Le Thu, deputy director of Crisis Group's Asia programme, said that until his current term in the Politburo, Mr Lam, who had spent his entire career in the police bureaucracy, had not had much public visibility.

He made international headlines for a 2021 video of him being hand-fed a gold leaf steak by Nusret “Salt Bae” Gokce at his London restaurant.

The scandal was parodied in a video by an activist and noodle seller, who was later jailed, and even obliquely addressed in a speech by the secretary-general.

A “cascade” of political falls

Dr Giang said Mr Lam's rise was due to a “cascade” of other senior government officials being toppled by corruption allegations.

As Minister of Public Security, Mr Lam spearheaded Nguyen Phu Trong's sweeping anti-corruption campaign, the “fiery furnace”.

Some have speculated that this would have put him in a position to orchestrate the political demise of his competitors, similar to Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign to eliminate his political rivals.

Dr Giang said there was no direct evidence that Mr Lam was pulling the strings, but he suspected that once he saw a path to leadership, Mr Lam might have taken direct action to remove the remaining obstacles.

“I think it's kind of a combination of coincidence and his determination to be the greatest leader,” he said.

Different political systems

Although Mr Lam and Mr Xi now hold similar positions, analysts who spoke to the ABC said there were fundamental differences between them.

Dr Le Thu said Mr Lam had yet to show the same ideological drive and personal narrative that propelled Mr Xi to the position of China's undisputed supreme leader.

She also stressed that Mr Xi's “cult of personality” was the antithesis of Vietnam's political system.

Vietnam is a one-party state, but it places greater emphasis on collective decision-making, with many checks on executive power, particularly to prevent any individual from becoming a dictator.

“Even though To Lam has more power than his predecessors, I think the departure of collective leadership will be a difficult thing to achieve in Vietnam,” she said.

Dr Le Thu said Mr Lam would likely continue to try to consolidate his power, but whether he would succeed was “another story”.

“We have to see,” she said. “It's too early to tell.”

Carl Thayer, emeritus professor at UNSW Canberra, said Mr Lam was accountable to the 200-member Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party in a way that Mr Xi was not.

“Mr. Xi is truly a strong man,” he said.

“Vietnam’s political culture… they would be appalled by Xi Jinping’s power.

“[It’s] “That's the last thing they want in Vietnam.”

Nguyen Phu Trong was the only Vietnamese leader before Mr Lam to hold both posts, and he relinquished the presidency after three years.

Dr Thayer said the National Assembly could vote to appoint someone else as president when it meets in October and that Mr Lam had no guarantee of getting another term as general secretary at the next party congress in 2026.

“He is in the running, but it is not a given,” he said.

Dr Giang said Vietnam's political culture meant Mr Lam would not want to be seen as consolidating too much power.

He could voluntarily give up the largely ceremonial post of president in October, possibly to someone in the military, he said.

“He would therefore lose virtually nothing by giving up the presidency and would nevertheless benefit from many reciprocal advantages from the military to further consolidate his de facto power,” he said.

“So nominally I think Vietnam will remain a collective-based system, but in reality To Lam is increasingly a system [going to be] a strongman type leader.

“And I think it will remain that way for at least the next decade, as long as he maintains his strong hold on the party system.”

The political orientation is already “set in stone”

Meanwhile, Dr. Thayer said the government's policy direction was already “set in stone.”

Mr Lam pledged to continue the anti-corruption campaign, pursue the government's long-standing economic development goals and build on the existing policy of “bamboo diplomacy” of building strong ties with as many powers as possible, including the United States and China.

“In a sense, he's been parachuted into the driver's seat, but he has no choice but to keep his foot on the gas and stay on the road,” Dr. Thayer said.

Mr Lam's first international visit this week was to China, where he met Mr Xi, which Dr Thayer said was not surprising given that it is the largest communist country in the region.

Dr Giang said he expected Mr Lam to focus in the medium term on the economy and creating political stability, even if that meant easing the crackdown on corruption, ahead of the 2026 party congress.

The Vietnamese Communist Party's goal is for Vietnam to become a “high-income country” by 2045.

“He wants to be seen as a leader who can actually govern, and who can bring more prosperity and economic growth to the country, and not just continue the fight against corruption at any cost,” he said.