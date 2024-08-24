Erdoan: 'Working to improve every branch of the Turkish military'





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to strengthening Turkey's military forces during the commissioning ceremony of the country's first submarine built under the $2.06 billion “New Type Submarine Project.” At an event marking the commissioning of the Piri Reis submarine on August 24 in Mula, Erdoan said: “We are fully aware that in order to ensure peace within our borders, we must have a strong and effective military presence not only in our Blue Homeland but also in remote areas.” “Since 2002, with the motto of ‘A Strong Turkey, a Strong Army,’ we have been working tirelessly to improve every branch of the Turkish Armed Forces,” he said. “We have mobilized all of our resources to deliver the platforms and systems our naval forces need,” he said. “Every step we take brings us closer to the powerful military we envision for our nation’s future.” Erdoan: “The capacity and deterrence of our army” A significant portion of Erdoan's speech focused on the expansion and modernization of Turkey's naval capabilities, which he identified as a key element of his broader military strategy. “Our efforts to strengthen the army are focused on increasing the capability and deterrence of our army,” Erdoan said. After the ceremony, the Piri Reis submarine, equipped with an air-independent propulsion system, officially entered service.

This ship is the first of six submarines to be produced under the New Type Submarine project. The project contract was signed between The project was launched in 2009 by the German joint venture SSB and TKMS and entered into force in 2011. It involves the construction of six Type 214TN air-independent propulsion (AIP) submarines, with technical support and technology transfer provided by the TKMS joint venture. Erdoan noted that the submarine is designed to operate for long periods without surfacing and will be armed with Trkiyes' indigenous weapon systems, including the AKYA torpedo. The remaining submarines will be completed by 2029 Erdoan announced that Turkey plans to introduce the remaining submarines by 2029, as part of a broader initiative to expand and modernize the country's military assets. He also highlighted the ongoing efforts under the MLDEN project, which aims to build Turkey's first fully indigenous submarine. He also announced that the Hzr Reis submarine has started its commissioning and sea trials, while the Murat Reis submarine has started its equipment phase in the shipyard. In addition, three refueling vessels and a 3,000-ton submarine floating dock have also been commissioned. “With the completion of these projects, our navy will achieve higher capabilities and we will effectively protect our rights and interests in the Blue Homeland and beyond,” Erdoan said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yetkinreport.com/en/2024/08/24/erdogan-working-to-enhance-every-branch-of-the-turkish-army/

