



Senior British officials working in the Prime Minister's office at 10 Downing Street have been working over the past year on a communications plan to break the news of the death of Larry the cat, a pet at the British prime minister's residence. The document about Larry the Cat is known by the code name “Larry's Bridges,” a poignant reference to the code names for the detailed preparations for public announcements of the deaths of prominent members of the royal family, the The Times of London. The planning for the death of Queen Elizabeth II was known as “Operation London Bridge”, while the plans to announce the death of King Charles are called “Operation Menay Bridge”, after the suspension bridge built in 1826 over the Menay Strait in Wales. Like a monarch from the pet world, Larry was a long-time resident of the Palace of Westminster and was brought to Downing Street during the premiership of Prime Minister David Cameron and declared “in charge of mice”. Larry the cat remained in Downing Street after Prime Minister Cameron and his family left, and has since been a permanent resident of the Prime Minister's residence, even though many British prime ministers – Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak – have had to leave. An anonymous Times source confirmed that the “Larry Bridges” plan was intended “to announce his death to the world.” “We felt this matter needed to be handled delicately,” a source told London daily B92. Photo: YouTube screenshot

