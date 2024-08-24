Indian Prime Minister Modi Visits KyivExBulletin

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia and received a warm welcome from President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine was very unhappy about that. And today, Modi traveled to Ukraine, the first visit by an Indian leader to Ukraine since that country gained independence in 1991. To find out how that visit went, we spoke to NPR's Greg Myre, who is in Ukraine. Hey, Greg.

GREG MYRE, BYLINE: Hello, Mary Louise.

KELLY: How was Modi received?

MYRE: Well, very warmly. Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not hesitate to witness Modi and Putin embrace in Moscow. Zelensky called it “a huge disappointment to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hugging the world’s bloodiest criminal.” But on Friday, Zelensky and Modi seemed like old friends. Modi embraced the Ukrainian president in the same warm way. They just hugged. The two leaders laid flowers at a children’s memorial, and Zelensky called Modi’s visit “a tribute to the Ukrainian children killed by the Russian military.” Publicly, there was no mention of Modi’s trip to Russia.

KELLY: So what's going on here? Is this appeasement diplomacy on Modi's part, or is there something bigger at play?

MYRE: Yes. In Ukraine, there is a sense that Modi’s visit was damage control, because his trip to Russia generated bad publicity here and in other Western countries. But there are real problems. Modi is trying to strengthen India’s relations with the West on many issues, including security and trade. And Ukraine also has a strong interest in Modi’s visit. It is looking to get more support from the Global South. Many of them have kept their distance from the Russia-Ukraine war. They see it as a European war, the outcome of which they will have little say in. So it is better to stay away and remain neutral.

KELLY: Is it fair to say that India is on a very difficult path? You're telling me that India, which wants to play a larger role on the world stage, seems to want to have good relations with Russia. It also seems to want to have good relations with Ukraine and its Western allies. Can it have all of those things at once?

MYRE: That is indeed India's goal. You know, India has been known for decades as a non-aligned country. It seeks to build strong relationships with a lot of countries and doesn't want to become too close or too dependent on any one of them. But in reality, India has had close ties with Russia for a very long time. A lot of its military hardware comes from Russia, and right now, India is one of the largest buyers of Russian oil. That's a very good deal for India. It gets oil at below-market prices. Western sanctions on Russia have forced it to lower the price to find buyers, and India benefits from that, but it's the money that it sends to Russia that can finance the war in Ukraine. So it's a delicate balancing act, and we saw it today when Modi said he supported peace efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, but he didn't take sides.

KELLY: Greg, while I have you, keep us updated on this war. We know that Ukraine and Russia are both on the offensive. Right now, they're on each other's territory. Keep us updated.

MYRE: That’s right. Ukraine is continuing its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region. It claims to control nearly a hundred towns and villages. There are skirmishes, but there have been no major Russian counterattacks since the Ukrainian invasion began more than two weeks ago. Ukraine has also stepped up its long-range drone attacks. This week, it hit military bases. It hit a port. It hit oil storage facilities deep inside Russia. All of these attacks have caused significant damage.

Today, Russian ground attacks are closing in on a key city in eastern Ukraine, Pokrovsk. Ukraine relies on the city as a transportation hub. For both countries, this represents the biggest gains and the biggest losses of the past year.

KELLYExBulletin's Greg Myre is in Lviv, Ukraine, with us tonight. Thanks, Greg.

MYRE: Of course, Mary Louise.

