Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan undergoes medical examination in Adiala Jail





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, underwent a medical examination conducted by Dr Asim of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

Imran Khan's medical examination was conducted after his lawyers requested it on August 8, seeking a medical examination of the former Pakistani prime minister. The court ordered the authorities to conduct a medical examination of Imran Khan, with a report to be submitted later.

In early March, Imran Khan’s personal physician Dr Samina Niazi conducted a dental check-up and conveyed her findings to Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan. Niazi, accompanied by Khan’s lawyers Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry and Shiraz Ranjha, conducted Imran Khan’s dental check-up at Adiala Jail as per the court orders.

READ MORE: Hungarian foreign minister accuses EU of disrupting Russian oil supplies

Lawyer Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry said that the dental examination was successfully completed and the PTI founder's general health condition remained stable, ARY News reported. He mentioned that Aleema Khan had been allowed to make all decisions related to her health, including a possible transfer from prison to a hospital if necessary.

The prison director facilitated the medical examination, which was conducted in the presence of government doctors and personal doctors, ARY News report said.

Khan (71), who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to 2022, has been lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges including the Toshakhana case, the cipher case and the illegal marriage case. His wife has also been behind bars for months, Geo News reported.

The court, however, suspended Imran Khan’s sentence in the Toshakhana case, while other courts quashed his convictions in the cipher and iddat cases, respectively, Geo News reported. Imran Khan’s chances of release from jail have further diminished after the Lahore Police declared his arrest in various cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots, which began after his arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises last year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Karachi water crisis sparks massive protest against roadblock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsx.com/world/medical-examination-for-former-pakistan-pm-imran-khan-conducted-at-adiala-jail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos