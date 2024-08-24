What We Know About Trump's January 6 Fundraiser at Trumps Golf Club





Top line

A September fundraiser at former President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, will raise money for those charged in connection with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. However, Trump's presence at the event is uncertain, with campaign officials telling multiple outlets that he will not attend, though an event organizer told Forbes that it was almost certain the former president would attend.

The event is scheduled for September 5. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Key information about Getty Images

Proceeds from the September 5 event, which starts at $1,500 and is billed as the J6 Awards gala, will benefit the Stand in the Gap Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides legal support to the January 6 defendants.

The Trump campaign told Axios on Thursday that the former president would not attend the event, though LJ Fino, producer of the hit song Justice For All by the January 6 inmates and organizer of the event, told Forbes, “President Trump will be there 99.99 percent.”

A Trump appearance would not be unprecedented, as the former president attended a fundraiser for the January 6 defendants last year also at his Bedminster golf club, according to NBC News, telling attendees he would make a contribution to the legal fund supporting them.

General admission tickets for the fundraiser cost $1,500, single VIP tickets cost $2,500 and VIP table tickets start at $30,000, according to Vote Your Vision, one of the event's organizers.

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was among the guests alongside Trump and will be in attendance, according to Fino, who noted that former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and former Trump aide Peter Navarro were also invited.

The event will also award plaques to members of the J6 prison choir who contributed to Justice For All, a collaborative track featuring Trump that topped Billboard's digital song sales chart in March with 33,000 downloads.

Fino said organizers believed Trumps Bedminster Golf Club would be the most appropriate venue to hold the event, citing the former president's frequent visits to the club this summer.

Get Forbes Breaking News SMS Alerts: We launch SMS alerts so you’re always on top of the biggest stories making headlines. Send SMS alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Surprising fact

The Stand in the Gap Foundation was co-founded by Sarah McAbee, the wife of a former Tennessee sheriff currently serving five years in prison for his involvement in a prolonged, multi-assailant attack on police officers at the Capitol, The New York Times reported.

Tangent

The event is scheduled for the same day that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan will decide how to proceed in Trump's election subversion case after the Supreme Court ruled in July that Trump enjoys some immunity from prosecution for actions he committed while president.

Key context

Trump has consistently supported the January 6 defendants, describing many of them as hostages and incredible patriots who should be freed from prison. He has also pledged to free the January 6 rioters, one of his first official acts as president if he is elected to a second term in November. More than 1,265 defendants have been charged in connection with the January 2024 Capitol attack, according to the Justice Department, which noted that about 749 of those people have been convicted. The former president has also performed “Justice For All” at some of his events. The song features Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance mixed with about 20 members of the J6 prison choir, who recorded their lines from prison phones, singing the Star-Spangled Banner. Critics have linked Trump's incendiary speech on January 6, 2021, to incitement of violence, as the former president refused to accept his defeat to President Joe Biden and told his supporters “if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore.” The march and subsequent riot at the Capitol left five people dead. Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the election results.

Further reading

Trump and J6 Prison Choir's Song Sells 22,500 Copies (Forbes)

Trump Hits No. 1 With Song Justice For All Composed With People Arrested On January 6 (Forbes)

Zach Everson contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2024/08/23/what-to-know-about-j6-awards-gala-and-whether-trump-will-attend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos