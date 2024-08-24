PM Modi opens door to peace in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: It is high time that the policy on the Russia-Ukraine war suggested by Prime Minister Modi is adopted by all parties.



On August 23, for eight hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled from the capital of India’s old friend Poland to Kiev, Ukraine, not by plane but by Rail Force One, the Polish government’s special VIP train. His choice of train over plane symbolized his confidence in Ukraine’s future, once the fighting is over and the devastated country’s reconstruction is restarted. Prime Minister Modi is aware that Ukrainian leaders still live in the fantasy world of believing that Russia can be expelled from Ukraine’s pre-Maidan borders in 2014. It is unclear why Joe Biden is the leading proponent of a war that will go down in history as Biden’s folly. What Prime Minister Modi did on August 23 was to show Ukraine and the rest of the world that the door of peace had been opened by him, and that whenever President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted, he could walk through that door to meet Prime Minister Modi and agree to an immediate armistice. Prime Minister Modi is capable of convincing his long-time friend Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to agree to an armistice. Indeed, Putin remained silent rather than dismissive of a suggestion made publicly and directly by Modi in 2022 that the present was not an era of war. India has never been neutral in Ukraine, because as Prime Minister Modi has stated, India has been on the side of peace since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict with Russia on February 24, 2022. It hardly needs mentioning that had Zelenskyy listened to Prime Minister Modi’s advice, Ukraine would have been spared the loss of much blood and treasure. If not now, then once a new US president takes office in the White House on January 20, 2025, Biden’s madness will likely be stopped by a change in US attitudes toward a war that has alienated the US from the Global South and caused supply disruptions and inflation around the world. Donald Trump as president, or a President Harris who understands that Ukraine is, like Vietnam in the 1960s, a lost cause, could end the war. The more Kamala Harris clings to Joe Biden’s failed policies (and there have been plenty of good Biden policies, too), the more she hands the keys to the White House to Donald J. Trump.

Since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Modi has said that it must end. The sooner the White House accepts this, the less likely the US will find itself in a quagmire like Vietnam. Zelensky, in desperation, is trying to force NATO to go to war with Russia, unable to comprehend that such a move might literally be suicidal for the US. Prime Minister Modi had opened the door to peace in 2022, and he highlighted this path to peace during his eight-hour visit to Ukraine on August 23, 2024. What a difference a few hours make.

Prime Minister Modi’s peace mission is comparable to what happened at Dunkirk in 1940. What a difference a few hours made over a few days there. For days, every day, the sky darkened and became overcast over Dunkirk from May 26 to June 4, 1940. As a result, Luftwaffe fighters and bombers were hampered in their efforts to eliminate the remnants of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF) and French soldiers. Nearly 900 private boats, ranging from yachts to small fishing boats, crossed the Channel, helping Royal Navy warships ferry around 350,000 BEF and French troops, where they formed the core of the army mobilized to fight a Nazi invasion of Britain that never came. Instead, Hitler invaded Russia at 3 a.m. on June 22, 1941, sealing his fate and condemning most of the Wehrmacht to death, injury, or captivity in the USSR by 1945 at the hands of Soviet forces replenished by American arms stocks.

Someday, India, despite its commitment to ahimsa, may have to defend itself against the territorial conquest attempts of an aggressive superpower whose name shall remain nameless. If the world’s most populous democracy were to be replenished by American arms stockpiles, in the manner of the authoritarian USSR from 1941 to 1945, a conflict started by the aggressive superpower would end with the world’s most experienced armed forces entering the neighboring territories annexed by the superpower in the 1940s and 1950s. Someday, Rooseveltian wisdom may prevail in the White House. If another American president, other than Franklin Delano Roosevelt, had been in the White House in 1941, the policy of helping the USSR defeat Hitler might never have been adopted, much to the delight of the Nazis. Or to the delight of the CCP leaders as the war in Ukraine continues in the manner of Vietnam. India and the United States must be partners if the Indo-Pacific is to remain free, open and inclusive, something some elements in the Biden White House are struggling to accept.

It is time that the wise policy on the raging war between Russia and Ukraine, suggested by Prime Minister Modi in 2022, is adopted by all parties to the conflict. 2025 could be the year when the door of peace will be crossed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he meets his benefactor, Narendra Damodardas Modi, to bring peace to his devastated but wonderful country.