



LESS than one in a hundred migrants who arrived in Britain by boat in the past year have had their asylum claims processed, leaving them stuck in taxpayer-funded accommodation including hotels. In the meantime, there is a huge backlog of claims dating back to before June 2023. The Home Office has admitted that only 177 people have received a decision out of the 29,976 people who crossed the Channel in the last 12 months and claimed asylum. Asylum seekers generally cannot be deported from the country while they wait for their applications to be processed, but they are also prohibited from working, making them dependent on public funds and housing. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper admitted last night that the UK's immigration system was in chaos but vowed to turn it around by recruiting 100 new officers to the National Crime Agency, which is dedicated to tackling people-smuggling gangs.

Blaming the previous Conservative government, she said: “Record numbers of people were waiting for a decision and $8 million of taxpayers' money was being spent every day on hotel accommodation.” The Home Secretary also pledged to halt the rise in legal immigration by pushing employers to recruit British staff rather than foreign workers. She said: “We must tackle skills shortages in key sectors such as engineering, IT and social care, which have led too many employers to recruit staff from overseas when we should be training people here at home.”

Ms Cooper has tasked Bas Javid, the Home Office's director general for immigration enforcement and brother of former Conservative Home Secretary Sajid Javid, with reforming the UK's immigration system. But former Conservative Home Secretary Priti Patel accused Labour of giving a blank cheque to people-smuggling gangs to send more people to the UK by scrapping the previous government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda. She said: “In addition to putting in place a more rigorous deportation system, it is essential that we have a credible deterrent to people crossing the border from France. That is why the Rwanda project that I have championed is so important.” In an article in today's Sunday Express, Ms Patel also outlined her plans as Home Secretary to house illegal migrants in detention centres where they could be closely monitored. She said: “It is regrettable that these centres were never set up and I firmly believe they should be included in our plans to speed up the processing of asylum claims.” The failure to process asylum claims means that 7,348 applications from people who crossed the Channel in small boats before June 2023 are still awaiting a decision. Nearly 30,000 asylum seekers are still living in hotels across the UK, although this is down from 50,000 last year.

Official data also reveals that the Home Office is failing to return people who arrive in the UK illegally.

Of the 13,489 small boat arrivals in the first six months of the year, only 1,067 have been deported. Meanwhile, thousands of foreign criminals who should be deported are walking the streets of Britain, and 17,428 foreign offenders who should be deported are still at large. Most of them have spent at least 12 months in prison, while others are criminals whose deportation is deemed to be in the public good, for example because they are repeat offenders. The figure was up sharply from 12,681 a year earlier, a 72 percent increase.

In a high-profile case, Ernesto Elliott avoided deportation to Jamaica in 2020 by invoking his right to family life in a legal challenge, only to commit murder six months later. He was convicted of the murder of Nathaniel Eyewu-Ago, 35, in south-east London in June 2021. But a damning report published last year by the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration warned that Home Office bottlenecks were largely to blame for the failure to remove criminals. He said officials lacked a clear sense of priorities and were giving disproportionate attention to case management, to the detriment of decision-making and advancing the process of deporting foreign offenders.

