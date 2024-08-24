RFK Jr. joins Trump on stage at Arizona rally hours after endorsing him





Donald Trump welcomed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the stage at his Arizona rally Friday night, saying the independent ran an “extraordinary campaign” hours after Kennedy endorsed the former president.

“With all those votes that he got, he's got a lot of votes that he could have gotten… I think he's going to have a huge influence on this campaign,” Trump said at the start of his event in Glendale, a suburb of Phoenix.

Trump added that if elected, he would establish a commission on assassination attempts in honor of Kennedy. Kennedy's father, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy Sr., and his uncle, President John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated. The commission, Trump said, would be tasked with releasing the remaining documents from the 1963 presidential assassination files that Trump failed to release while in office.

In his speech, Kennedy recounted discussing with Trump issues that he said “unite us,” including “healthy eating and ending the epidemic of chronic disease.”

“Don’t you want a president who’s going to make America healthier again?” asked Kennedy, a longtime opponent of vaccines who suspended his presidential campaign on Friday.

The alliance between Trump and Kennedy marks a new stage in their relationship after years of mutual criticism.

Trump has called Kennedy a “radical left-wing fake fool,” a “deceitful Democrat” and a “liberal lunatic,” although many of Kennedy's views conflict with those of Democrats.

Kennedy said in a 2018 Newsweek op-ed that the Trump presidency “has not only discredited our nation, but the entire American experiment in self-government.”

In a separate op-ed published that year by NBC News, Kennedy called Trump's policies “a discredit to democracy.”

“President Trump’s policy has not been to actively encourage democracy abroad, but to reach out to some of the most tyrannical governments in the world and provide support and encouragement,” he wrote at the time.

Those views appeared to take a back seat Friday, when Kennedy threw his support behind Trump at an event in Phoenix. Kennedy said he would remove his name from the ballot in “about a dozen key states where my presence would be an obstacle.” But he encouraged voters in states where he remains on the ballot to vote for him this fall.

Some Kennedy supporters in Arizona who spoke to NBC News said they support Trump.

Scottsdale resident Bruce Brimacombe said he now plans to vote for Trump because of Kennedy's involvement.

“It’s not that I’m not going to vote for Trump because I’m Trump,” Brimacombe said. “I’m going to vote for Trump because if Bobby is able to do what he’s asked to do, I’ll support him. Because that’s going to build a platform.”

Casey Westerman, a Trump voter in 2016 and 2020 who voted for Kennedy in November, is now considering supporting Trump. The Chandler resident will support Trump again because he “trusts Bobby.”

